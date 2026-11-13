Leonard Egesa Abducted by Armed Men After Radio Show in Kampala

Political analyst Ronald Leonard Egesa was reportedly abducted by plainclothes gunmen in a white van from the Radio One parking lot in Kampala following an appearance on Akaboozi FM. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Armed men in civilian clothes reportedly abducted political analyst and strategist Ronald Leonard Egesa from Radio One’s car park after he appeared on a talk show on sister station Akaboozi FM.

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Radio One reported the incident on X, saying the gunmen took Egesa in a white van commonly known as a “drone”. His whereabouts remained unknown in the initial accounts.

The station said Egesa had just finished a programme with Jude Bukenya. Radio One and Akaboozi FM share premises in Kampala.

“Political Analyst Leonard Egesa @regesa has been abducted by plain clothes gunmen in a white #drone from Radio One parking after a talk show on @AkabooziFm with @JudeBkenya,” the station posted.

Radio One tagged the Uganda Police Force and Uganda Media Centre in its alert.

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Agora also reported the incident. It described the men as military personnel in civilian clothes. However, their identities and any link to a security agency remain unverified.

Accounts differed on when the men seized Egesa.

While Radio One and Agora placed the incident after the programme, journalist Canary Mugume said armed men took him while he was on air.

“While appearing on this radio show, analyst Egesa Ronald was kidnapped by armed gun men, on air,” Mugume wrote.

Political commentator Charles Rwomushana described the incident as an arrest, posting: “Egesa arrested from Radio Akabozi.”

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