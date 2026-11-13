Calvin Echodu: What I Actually Told President Museveni About Teso Security and Infrastructure

NRM national vice-chairperson David Calvin Echodu has detailed his submission to President Museveni, urging a meeting over rebellion rumors in Teso while pushing for critical regional health and road infrastructure projects.

NRM national vice-chairperson for eastern Uganda David Calvin Echodu has asked President Yoweri Museveni to meet Teso leaders over growing fears sparked by rumours of a possible rebellion.

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Echodu, who also represents Soroti City West in Parliament, said residents needed reassurance as leaders sought answers about the region’s security. His party and parliamentary roles appear in official NRM and Parliament records.

In a statement outlining his submission to the President, Echodu placed the security concerns alongside two development priorities: land clearance for the Soroti Regional Referral Hospital construction project and funding for the Soroti City bypass.

“First, I raised the growing anxiety among the people of Teso arising from rumours of a possible rebellion,” he said.

He also conveyed regional leaders’ request to meet Museveni to discuss the matter. His statement did not provide evidence of a rebellion or indicate whether the President had agreed to the meeting.

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The appeal follows concern over the arrest of former deputy Chief of Defence Forces, retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, over allegations of subversive activities. Teso leaders have called for a fair legal process and urged the government to clarify the allegations to calm residents. The allegations do not establish his guilt.

On health services, Echodu asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to issue a letter of no objection to allow the transfer of a land title to the Ministry of Health.

He said the transfer would pave the way for construction under the Soroti Regional Referral Hospital project. The statement did not specify the land’s location, the project’s cost or when work would begin.

Echodu also urged the Ministry of Works and Transport to include the Soroti City bypass in the next national budget.

He said the road would ease congestion, improve connections and support economic activity across Teso.

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