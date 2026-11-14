Full list: Bus operators raise fares amid fuel crisis

The United Bus Drivers Association has announced higher bus fares from November 14, 2026

The United Bus Drivers Association has announced higher bus fares from November 14, 2026

Passengers travelling from Kampala to western Uganda face higher bus fares starting November 14, 2026, as the United Bus Owners Association adjusts prices due to rising fuel costs.

Passengers travelling from Kampala to western Uganda will pay higher bus fares from November 14, 2026, under a revised schedule issued by the United Bus Owners Association.

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The notice, stamped November 13, sets new fares for routes connecting Kampala to towns in south-western Uganda, the Rwenzori region and Bunyoro.

Passengers travelling from Kampala to Mbarara will pay Shs40,000, while those heading to Kabale will pay Shs50,000. The Kampala–Kisoro fare stands at Shs60,000.

On other selected routes, passengers will pay Shs45,000 from Kampala to Fort Portal, Shs55,000 to Kasese and Shs30,000 to Hoima.

The notice does not list the previous fares or explain the reason for the adjustment. It therefore does not show how much each route’s fare has increased.

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The revision comes as high fuel prices squeeze transport operators and household budgets.

Diesel prices at some Kampala stations have been approaching Shs7,500 per litre, while petrol has crossed Shs7,000.

Local pump prices have remained high despite a recent fall in international crude prices and gains in the shilling.

Fuel bought earlier can still reflect higher purchase prices, exchange rates and delivery costs. This delays the relief motorists might expect from changes in global markets.

Western route operators’ fare revision follows increases in northern Uganda that took effect on November 1, 2026.

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Operators there cited rising fuel costs, spare parts and other expenses. Ordinary bus fares from Lira to Kampala rose from Shs30,000 to Shs40,000.

For passengers on the affected western routes, the new schedule means setting aside more money for travel as families prepare for the end-of-year holiday period.