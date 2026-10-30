Gen Saleh promises Besigye release in 3-6 months

Gen Salim Saleh has revealed that ongoing talks and interventions regarding the detention of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye could lead to a resolution within three to six months following health concerns.

Gen Salim Saleh has indicated that efforts to resolve the detention of opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye could produce results within three to six months.

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Gen revealed Friday that he recently visited the former presidential candidate after learning about his deteriorating health.

Saleh, President Yoweri Museveni's younger brother and chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, made the remarks while addressing Members of Parliament at Kapeeka in Nakaseke District.

The retired general confirmed that he had reconnected with Besigye following an intervention by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who previously asked him to handle the opposition leader's situation.

“I recently reconnected with Dr Kizza Besigye after learning about his illness and visited him,” Saleh said, according to remarks shared by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).

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“Now that the CDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has asked me to handle his matter, I welcome the opportunity. In the next three to six months, we shall have a successful outcome.”

Speaking to more than 100 legislators who had visited factories at Namunkekera Liao Shen Industrial Park, Saleh explained that he contacted Muhoozi after seeing his social media post concerning Besigye.

He subsequently visited the detained politician and found him in poor health, prompting him to intervene in his medical treatment.

Saleh said he helped arrange Besigye's transfer to the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC), where he has been receiving specialised care.

The general also spoke about the need to resolve longstanding political disagreements.

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“We are trying to help young people not to inherit generational quarrels. I hope we can convince each other in the next three or six months to get the Uganda we want,” he said.

Talks over Besigye's release

Saleh's remarks come amid reports of negotiations involving senior government officials, opposition politicians, religious leaders and other prominent Ugandans over Besigye's continued detention.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a committee of eminent persons had been established to support Saleh in efforts to secure the opposition leader's release.

The reported initiative involved figures from the ruling National Resistance Movement, the Forum for Democratic Change and the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), alongside religious leaders and senior citizens.

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However, the proposed terms of any agreement and the extent of Besigye's involvement remained unclear.

On October 20, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao confirmed that President Museveni had directed consultations aimed at finding a political solution to the cases involving Besigye and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Mao said the discussions were taking place alongside court proceedings and efforts to address the detainees' medical needs.

“The instruction of the President is: talk to everybody who has a stake in the lives of the Lord Mayor and Dr Besigye, so that, for the sake of Uganda, we find harmony,” Mao said.

He maintained that the discussions would not replace the judicial process.

On October 28, Minister Balaam Barugahara also told residents of Rukungiri that Saleh was leading discussions concerning Besigye's release.

His remarks followed chants demanding Besigye's freedom during a government rally at Rukungiri Main Stadium.