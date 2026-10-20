‘Besigye learning how to walk, talk again’ – associates

Ugandan opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye is undergoing rehabilitation to relearn how to walk and talk following his collapse in court.

Opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye is undergoing rehabilitation to regain his ability to walk and speak, nearly three months after collapsing during a court appearance in Kampala.

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Former Kampala deputy lord mayor Doreen Nyanjura has revealed that the jailed opposition leader remains unable to speak and struggles to hold objects because of weakness in his hands.

Nyanjura made the disclosure on Tuesday, after visiting Besigye

She said the visit was her first opportunity to see Besigye since he collapsed at the High Court on July 29.

“Before meeting him, I had imagined so many things about his appearance and current condition. It broke my heart to see that he is now being taught how to walk and talk again.” she said

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Besigye, according to Nyanjura, is receiving speech therapy but has yet to regain his ability to pronounce simple words.

“A speech therapist was using a word chart with simple words like ‘dog’ and ‘boy,’ which KB is supposed to try his hardest to pronounce, though he hasn’t succeeded yet,” she said.

She explained that Besigye now communicates by pointing to letters on an alphabet chart, which visitors write down to form words and sentences.

Yet even with his difficulties, Nyanjura said Besigye remains mentally alert and understands conversations.

“He hears very well, but he is not able to talk yet. I commended his sharp brain of being able to communicate by tapping letters of alphabet,” she said.

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Nyanjura said the opposition leader also uses gestures when he becomes tired of spelling out words.

However, she expressed concern about the weakness in his hands, which has left him unable to hold a bottle of water without assistance.

Besigye also reportedly told Nyanjura that he could not remember the events surrounding his collapse in court.

“He doesn’t remember exactly what happened at court, he remembers waking up days later while in the ICU at Mulago,” she said.

Besigye being placed in the ambulance

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Besigye collapsed on July 29, 2026, while appearing before the High Court in Kampala for proceedings in his treason case.

He was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

His family later reported that he had lost his ability to speak and experienced severe physical weakness.

After spending several days in hospital, Besigye was returned to Luzira Prison in August before being transferred for further medical care.

His wife, Winnie Byanyima, has repeatedly raised concerns about his health and called for his release to allow him to receive specialised treatment abroad.

Besigye has remained in detention since November 2024, when he was seized in Nairobi, Kenya, and brought to Uganda.

He faces treason charges alongside Obeid Lutale and Capt Denis Oola. The accused deny the allegations.

The case initially proceeded before a military court before moving to the civilian High Court following a Supreme Court ruling that barred military courts from trying civilians.

Nyanjura said Besigye remained concerned about Uganda's political situation despite his illness.

“He stated that we are back in the 1890s but encouraged us to hang in there. He said that under the current regime, just staying alive is an achievement,” she wrote.

She also revealed that former Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago is receiving treatment at the same facility.

Although the two opposition politicians are staying at the same facility, Nyanjura said they have not met.

She informed Besigye that Lukwago had been taken to Mulago Hospital.

Nyanjura described the visit as painful but said Besigye's determination had given her hope.

“Seeing KB in the state he is was incredibly painful, but his enduring spirit and sharp mind remind me why he is the leader he is,” she said.