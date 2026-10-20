Court sets date for ruling in Nameere, Nalubowa election dispute

Masaka High Court will deliver judgment on October 21, 2026, in a petition filed by NUP's Rose Nalubowa challenging State Minister Justine Nameere's victory in the disputed Masaka City Woman MP election.

The High Court in Masaka will on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, deliver its judgment in an election petition challenging State Minister for Local Government Justine Nameere's victory as Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ruling will determine the fate of a disputed election in which National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Rose Nalubowa was initially declared winner before a court-ordered vote recount handed victory to Nameere of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

According to a judgment notice issued on October 20, 2026, the court will deliver its decision by email at noon or shortly afterwards.

The notice, signed by Deputy Registrar Karungi Loe, was sent to lawyers representing Nalubowa, Nameere, the Masaka City returning officer and the Electoral Commission.

The case, registered as Election Petition No. 5 of 2026, arose from the January 15 parliamentary elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nalubowa initially secured 25,443 votes against Nameere's 20,324, giving the opposition candidate a lead of 5,119 votes.

However, Nameere challenged the results, prompting Masaka Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe to order a recount.

The exercise, conducted over three days and concluded on February 1, 2026, overturned the original declaration. Nameere emerged winner with 25,502 votes against Nalubowa's 23,176. Monitor+1

Nalubowa rejected the outcome, arguing that the recount was marred by irregularities, including broken seals on several ballot boxes.

She petitioned the High Court in March, seeking to overturn Nameere's victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her petition, Nalubowa accused electoral officials of failing to follow the law during the recount and argued that the irregularities undermined the credibility of the results.

Nameere denied the allegations and asked the court to dismiss the petition with costs.

Her lawyers argued that the recount followed a lawful court order and reflected the choice of Masaka City voters. Monitor

The petition came before Justice Bernard Namanya, who heard evidence from both sides.

During proceedings on September 22, the court admitted video evidence presented by Nalubowa's lawyers showing events during the disputed recount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nameere's legal team had objected to the evidence, questioning its admissibility. Monitor

The hearing later took a dramatic turn on September 30 when exchanges between Nameere and lawyers representing Nalubowa forced the judge to suspend proceedings for about an hour.

Nameere, who testified through a video link, maintained that Nalubowa and her representatives abandoned the recount before its conclusion.

She also argued that ballot boxes found with irregularities were excluded from the final tally. Uganda Radionetwork+1

The defence subsequently withdrew five witnesses, including Ali Kateregga, Sadick Lubega, Fatumah Namiiro, Mark Kizza and Emmanuel Kawesi.

The court closed the hearing and directed the parties to file their final submissions by October 16, 2026. New Vision+1

Wednesday's judgment will determine whether Nameere retains her parliamentary seat or whether Nalubowa succeeds in her challenge to the disputed election results.