MUST acts on pharmacy staffing concerns as students face uncertain future

Mbarara University of Science and Technology has appointed Dr Jonans Tusimire as acting head of its Department of Pharmacy following the withdrawal of recognition of its degree programme

Mbarara University of Science and Technology has appointed Dr Jonans Tusimire as acting head of its Department of Pharmacy following the withdrawal of recognition of its degree programme

Mbarara University of Science and Technology has appointed pharmacist Dr Jonans Tusimire to head its pharmacy department and announced recruitment plans after the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda withdrew recognition of its Bachelor of Pharmacy programme.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) has appointed a pharmacist to head its Department of Pharmacy in an acting capacity, a day after the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) withdrew recognition of its Bachelor of Pharmacy programme over staffing and leadership concerns.

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The university has appointed Dr Jonans Tusimire, a senior lecturer and deputy dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, to lead the department for three months, effective October 19, 2026.

Tusimire, who also serves as president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, replaces an acting head whose professional qualifications had raised concerns within the regulatory body.

In a letter dated October 20, 2026, MUST vice-chancellor Prof Pauline Byakika-Kibwika informed the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) that the university had taken steps to address the issues raised by PSU.

The letter, addressed to NCHE executive director Prof Mary Okwakol, explains that the leadership gap emerged after the former head of department, an associate professor of pharmacy, resigned in May 2026 to take up a professorship at another public university. His resignation took effect in July.

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The university then sought a replacement but found no pharmacist at the rank of senior lecturer or above who could take up the position.

Management consequently appointed a senior lecturer with a nursing background to head the department for three months as it pursued a permanent replacement.

The university defended the decision, saying the lecturer holds a doctorate in pharmacology, a master's degree in public health and qualifications in clinical trials, among others.

Although she is not a pharmacist, MUST said her teaching and research experience covered several subjects relevant to pharmacy training, including pharmacoepidemiology, epidemiology and clinical trials.

The university argued that the arrangement was necessary to ensure teaching continued when the academic year opened on August 10, 2026.

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However, PSU rejected the arrangement, citing professional standards requiring qualified leadership and adequate staffing.

In a public notice issued on October 19, 2026, the society announced the withdrawal of recognition of MUST's Bachelor of Pharmacy programme with immediate effect.

PSU accused the university of placing a non-pharmacist in charge of the department, operating with inadequate academic staff and failing to advertise the position of substantive head of department.

The society also claimed that MUST had failed to respond within 30 days to a notice issued on September 10, 2026, requiring it to explain why recognition should not be withdrawn. Nilepost+1

The withdrawal has left pharmacy students uncertain about their academic progress and professional future.

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PSU said it would not recognise qualifications obtained from courses taught or assessed during the period of non-recognition.

It also suspended the issuance of pharmacy student numbers, recognition of internship placements and eligibility for pre-internship and pre-registration qualifying examinations for new MUST graduates until the university meets the required standards. Watchdog Uganda

In its response, MUST said the Ministry of Public Service had granted clearance on October 14, 2026, to recruit or promote staff in the Department of Pharmacy.

The university has also secured budget provisions and plans to advertise positions for associate professor and senior lecturer over the coming weeks.

It expects to complete recruitment by December 2026, subject to the required procedures.

MUST said Tusimire's appointment would provide professional leadership while recruitment continues. It added that the outgoing acting head's report showed that lectures, clinical exposure, student attachments and other planned academic activities had been covered.

The university also acknowledged gaps in academic staffing and said it had arranged part-time teaching support while pursuing permanent appointments.

It asked NCHE and PSU to verify the corrective measures and consider restoring recognition of the programme.

MUST further requested urgent clarification on the status of current students, particularly their eligibility for registration, internship placements and professional examinations.

The university wants written interim arrangements specifying whether teaching and assessments can continue if verification takes time.

It also asked the regulators to address any academic activities affected by the withdrawal and establish measures to protect students from losing their progress.

"The public notice by PSU has understandably caused considerable anxiety among our students and parents," the university stated.

MUST urged NCHE to place its response before the PSU Council for urgent consideration, arguing that an early resolution would protect students while maintaining professional training standards.

The university's latest measures do not automatically reverse the withdrawal. PSU has indicated that it will conduct a follow-up inspection once MUST addresses the identified shortcomings before deciding whether to restore recognition. The UGPost