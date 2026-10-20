Police warn buyers of second-hand cars over unpaid traffic fines

Traffic Police have warned Ugandans buying second-hand vehicles to check for outstanding Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) fines before completing transactions

Traffic Police have warned Ugandans buying second-hand vehicles to check for outstanding Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) fines before completing transactions

Uganda Traffic Police have urged second-hand vehicle buyers to check for unpaid EPS traffic fines before purchasing cars and directed motorists with disputed penalties to their Nateete offices.

Police have warned Ugandans buying second-hand vehicles to check for outstanding traffic fines before paying, saying buyers cannot automatically challenge penalties simply because they were imposed before they acquired the vehicles.

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The warning follows complaints about the Express Penalty Scheme (EPS), which allows police to issue fines for traffic offences without taking motorists through court proceedings.

Traffic Police spokesperson SP Michael Kananura said motorists should establish whether vehicles have unpaid penalties before completing purchase agreements.

He explained that fines attached to vehicles are not necessarily errors and urged buyers to ensure sellers clear outstanding penalties or account for them in the purchase price.

"Buyers are advised to verify the vehicle’s traffic fine status before completing the transaction and ensure that any outstanding fines are settled or factored into the purchase agreement," Kananura said.

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"Failure to conduct these checks before purchasing does not automatically make the fines erroneous."

The warning means motorists buying used vehicles risk discovering unpaid traffic penalties after completing transactions, particularly where they fail to check the vehicles' records.

Kananura also advised motorists disputing EPS fines to report their complaints to the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety offices in Nateete, Kampala.

He said officers would investigate the complaints and address any confirmed errors.

"If you have any complaint concerning the Express Penalty Scheme (EPS), kindly visit our offices at the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Nateete, Room 72," he said.

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"Your complaint will be thoroughly investigated and any identified issue will be addressed promptly."

Motorists who cannot travel to Nateete can contact police officers Bosco Oyugi on 0772694901 or Farouk Kirenzi on 0789712210 for assistance.

Kananura said the directorate remains committed to providing transparent and efficient services while addressing complaints from the public.

"We remain committed to providing professional, transparent and efficient services to the public. Your concerns matter to us and we are here to serve you," he said.

The EPS allows traffic police to impose prescribed fines on motorists who commit certain road offences. The scheme aims to enforce traffic rules without requiring every offender to appear in court.

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