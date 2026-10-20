Gashumba's wife Malaika, Eddy Kenzo's manager graduate from Victoria University

Frank Gashumba's wife Patience Malaika Mutoni, Eddy Kenzo's manager Martin Beta and Next Media photographer Francis Isano were among about 2,559 graduands at Victoria University's 10th graduation ceremony in Kampala.

Frank Gashumba's wife, Patience Malaika Mutoni, and singer Eddy Kenzo's manager, Martin Beta, are among more than 2,500 students graduating at Victoria University's 10th graduation ceremony in Kampala.

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The two joined other graduands at Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo on October 20, 2026, as the university concluded its two-day ceremony.

Malaika graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA), specialising in Human Resource Management. She celebrated the achievement in a message on X, crediting hard work, perseverance and prayer for her success.

"She worked so hard, persevered, prayed and today she celebrates the achievement she worked so hard for," she wrote.

"Officially a Master of Business Administration graduate specialising in Human Resource Management. All glory to God."

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Malaika, who married businessman and social commentator Frank Gashumba in 2025, is also the stepmother of media personality Sheilah Gashumba.

Martin Beta, who manages musician and Uganda National Musicians Federation president Eddy Kenzo, was another notable figure among the graduands.

Next Media photographer Francis Isano also celebrated earning a master's degree in Diplomacy and Global Studies.

In a message on X, Isano thanked his mother and siblings for supporting his education. He also credited Next Media chief executive officer Kin Kariisa and Victoria University vice-chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga for helping him achieve his goal.

"By God's grace, today I am graduating with a master's degree in Diplomacy and Global Studies from Victoria University," Isano wrote.

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"To my mother and siblings, thank you for never giving up on me."

He praised Kariisa for opening doors that transformed his career and thanked Muganga for supporting his academic journey.

The three were among about 2,559 students graduating during the university's 10th ceremony, which began on October 19, 2026. Graduands received certificates, diplomas, bachelor's degrees and master's degrees across different disciplines. Eco media Uganda+1

The first day of the ceremony featured students from the Faculty of Science and Technology and the Faculty of Health Sciences. The second day focused on graduates from the Faculty of Business and Management and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Eagle Online

University chancellor Prof John Opuda-Asibo urged graduates to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation while strengthening their professional skills.

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Vice-chancellor Muganga also called on the government to introduce a One Laptop Per Child policy, arguing that access to computers would help learners prepare for an economy shaped by digital technology.

Muganga said the university had grown from about 180 students in 2020 to 16,000, while the number of students graduating had risen from 48 in 2021 to about 2,600 this year. Eagle Online

The university reported that 89 per cent of students graduating on the first day were already employed, reflecting its focus on combining classroom education with workplace experience. Nilepost