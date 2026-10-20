Simon Kasyate lands new government job at OPM

Veteran journalist Simon Kasyate has reportedly joined the Office of the Prime Minister as a communications specialist for NUSAF and DRDIP, nearly two years after leaving KCCA.

Veteran journalist Simon Kasyate has reportedly joined the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) as a communications specialist, marking his return to government service nearly two years after leaving Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

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Bbeg Media, citing sources familiar with the appointment, reported that Kasyate quietly assumed his new role recently and will oversee communications for two government programmes targeting vulnerable communities.

These include the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) and the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP).

Kasyate will work alongside former NBS Television journalist Benson Ongom, who was recently appointed spokesperson for the fourth phase of NUSAF.

The two programmes seek to improve livelihoods, reduce poverty and support communities affected by conflict and displacement.

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NUSAF IV focuses on improving household incomes and economic opportunities in northern Uganda, while DRDIP supports refugee-hosting communities through infrastructure development, livelihood projects and improved access to services.

The government plans to expand both programmes as part of efforts to strengthen household incomes and community resilience. Prime Minister's Office

Kasyate's appointment adds another chapter to a career spanning broadcast journalism, investigative reporting and corporate communications.

He began his journalism career at WBS Television, where he presented the popular youth programme Teens' Club, before becoming a reporter.

He later joined Daily Monitor and rose through the ranks to become a senior investigative journalist.

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One of his most prominent assignments was an April 5, 2005, report concerning allegations that former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo had shoplifted underwear and a pen from Uchumi Supermarket at Garden City in Kampala.

Opondo denied the allegations and sued The Monitor for Shs100 million in damages. He also sought a court order stopping further publication of the allegations.

The High Court rejected his application for an injunction before he withdrew the defamation suit. New Vision+2

In 2006, Kasyate moved to NTV Uganda, where he hosted the political talk show On the Spot. His investigative work earned him the Uganda Investigative Journalist of the Year award in 2008.

He later left mainstream journalism for communications and public relations, taking up assignments with the European Union, Eskom Uganda and the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL).

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Kasyate also served as KCCA spokesperson before leaving the authority in 2024. He subsequently pursued private consultancy work.

His reported appointment comes as OPM prepares to roll out new phases of NUSAF and DRDIP, programmes that require public engagement and communication with beneficiary communities.