Museveni thanks CDF for fighting army corruption, improving soldiers’ welfare

President Yoweri Museveni thanked the CDF for fighting UPDF corruption and improving soldiers’ welfare as he commissioned 280 officer cadets at Kabamba.

President Yoweri Museveni has thanked the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and his commanders for fighting corruption in the army and improving soldiers’ welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni praised the army leadership after commissioning 280 officer cadets at Kabamba on October 20, 2026. In a statement posted on X, he singled out corruption as a threat to the welfare of military personnel.

“I particularly thank the CDF and his commanders for fighting corruption in the army and improving the welfare of our soldiers,” he said.

“I am following the improvements in barracks and pay, but the fight against corruption is especially important because it directly affects the welfare of our men and women in uniform.”

The president did not identify specific corruption cases or outline the changes to soldiers’ pay and accommodation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Uganda’s defence depends on a strong economy, trained soldiers, investment in science and technology, and cooperation with other African countries.

He also tasked the UPDF with protecting wealth creators and helping communities combat crime and sabotage.