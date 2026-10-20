UCC gives 5 TV stations 14 days to clear debts

UCC has given five television stations and seven courier operators 14 days to settle outstanding fees.

UCC has given five television stations and seven courier operators 14 days to settle outstanding fees.

UCC has issued a 14-day debt ultimatum to five television stations and seven courier operators, warning that the companies and their directors face recovery proceedings.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has given five television stations and seven courier operators 14 days to clear outstanding fees or face debt recovery proceedings.

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The warning also targets the companies’ directors. In a public notice dated October 20, 2026, UCC said the operators had failed or refused to pay despite repeated reminders.

Select 4 Fun TV has the largest dollar-denominated television debt on the list, at $38,733, alongside Shs1,416,000. Tagy Television follows with $27,306 and Shs3,540,000.

UCC lists ABS TV as owing $9,540 and Shs2,122,000. Horizon TV owes $8,658, while Success Media International owes $4,225.

Among courier operators, Pax Transporters has an outstanding balance of Shs64,729,780.

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The commission lists Godspeed Logistics Company Ltd as owing $5,900 and Prime Couriers Uganda Limited as owing $4,012.

United Wireless Limited owes $1,522. Hoouna Logistics SMC-Ltd and Tantadym Investments SMC-Ltd each owe $1,180, while Kizkin Logistics Limited owes $472.

UCC directed the listed operators to report to the commission and settle their debts. Those who have already paid should present proof so the regulator can reconcile their accounts.

“If for any reason(s) the debts are not fully paid within fourteen (14) days from the date of this notice, the commission shall proceed to institute debt recovery proceedings against the respective operators and their directors,” the notice reads.

In an accompanying statement on X, UCC cited its mandate under Section 5 of the Uganda Communications Act to license, inspect, supervise and regulate communications services.

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