‘We must respect Besigye’s contribution’ - Kayihura

Former Uganda IGP Gen Kale Kayihura calls for respect for Kizza Besigye, reflecting on their journey from Bush War comrades to high-profile political clashes.

Former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has opened up about his tumultuous relationship with opposition leader Col Dr Kizza Besigye, dubbing a "provocative" activist, but whose contribution to the country needs to be recognised.

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Gen Kayihura , in a speech at a recent event, reflected on what he termed as a relationship that moved from friendship during the Bush War to years of confrontation between the opposition leader and police.

“Dr Besigye was my friend since I first met him in the bush war. Surely we must respect his contribution. Even the president compliments him because he was his doctor,” Kayihura said.

Besigye served as President Yoweri Museveni’s personal physician during the 1981-1986 bush war and later held government positions after the NRA captured power. He eventually fell out with Museveni and became one of his fiercest political opponents.

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That political rivalry frequently put Besigye on a collision course with police during Kayihura’s tenure as IGP from 2005 to 2018.

Kayihura now says he tried to maintain a personal relationship with Besigye despite their confrontations.

“When I was the IGP, I really tried my best, just the people did not know. I tried so hard, I even went to his house and he refused to let me,” he said.

Kayihura recalled another encounter in which he confronted Besigye about his frequent criticism.

“One time he came to my office and I asked him why he was endlessly attacking me and my name in the media. He told me it was not personal and that he was only using my name to vent out his frustration with other people,” he said.

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The former police chief, however, defended some of the security interventions against Besigye, arguing that the opposition politician sometimes deliberately created difficult situations for police.

“But he was also provocative. He would wake up in the morning and park his vehicle in the middle of Kampala Road and all the hooligans would come and surround him. What would you do if you were the IGP?” Kayihura said.

“Indeed, I was gentle with him. He made mistakes, there is no question about that. I made mistakes myself and owned up to them, but he too did.”

Kayihura has faced years of accusations from the opposition and human rights organisations that police subjected the politician and his supporters to excessive force, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on movement.

One of the most controversial episodes occurred during the 2011 Walk-to-Work protests against rising food and fuel prices. Besigye was arrested several times as security forces confronted demonstrators.

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On April 28, 2011, security personnel smashed the windows of Besigye’s vehicle during a standoff in Kampala and sprayed a chemical irritant inside. He was dragged from the vehicle and bundled onto a police pickup. His lawyer said the attack temporarily blinded him.

The incident drew widespread criticism over the force used during the arrest. Kayihura later ordered investigations into allegations of excessive force during the Walk-to-Work demonstrations.

Besigye was eventually acquitted of charges arising from the protests, including rioting after proclamation, incitement to violence and disobeying a lawful traffic order. The Kasangati Magistrate’s Court ruled in August 2011 that prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence.

The confrontations intensified again around the February 2016 presidential election, when Besigye challenged Museveni for a fourth time.

Police arrested Besigye on February 15 during his campaign in Kampala and again on election day after he went to a house in Naguru where he alleged election malpractice was taking place. He was detained again on February 19 and his movements from his Kasangati home were restricted for weeks.

Human Rights Watch reported that Besigye was arrested whenever he attempted to leave his home for more than 40 days and described the restrictions as arbitrary detention.

Kayihura rejected claims at the time that Besigye was under house arrest. He maintained that police were regulating and monitoring his movements because of what the force regarded as threats to public order and incitement to violence.

Police withdrew those measures on April 1, 2016, after the Supreme Court concluded a presidential election petition filed by former presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi.

Kayihura’s latest remarks come as Besigye is again in detention, this time facing treason charges alongside Obeid Lutale and Capt Denis Oola.

Besigye was seized in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024 and returned to Uganda before appearing before a military court. His case was later transferred to the civilian courts after the Supreme Court ruled against the trial of civilians before military courts.