Winnie Byanyima makes demands on Besigye release negotiations

Winnie Byanyima spoke out on the reported negotiations to secure her husband's release from prison, warning against using his health and freedom in political bargaining.

Winnie Byanyima, wife of Col Dr Kizza Besigye, has asked the government to pursue open and inclusive discussions amid reports of ongoing deliberations to secure her husband’s release from prison.

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Mrs Byanyima spoke out for the first time on the news that Gen Salim Saleh is leading the talks to have Col Besigye freed.

She denied her husband’s involvement in these talks, warning that his freedom and health should not become bargaining chips.

“KB maintains his innocence. He has entered into no negotiations and no plea bargain,” she said.

Byanyima said on the other hand, that the family’s main concern remained Besigye’s health. She demanded bail so that he could return home, receive care and recover.

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“We continue to demand that he be granted bail and allowed to come home to me, so he can receive the best possible care and recover. This is a right every Ugandan should enjoy,” she said.

She also disclosed that the defence had submitted a fifth bail application and appealed to the trial judge, Justice Emmanuel Baguma, to schedule a hearing.

“Judge Baguma, please fix a hearing and grant KB bail.”

Byanyima said any wider political dialogue should proceed on its own merits.

“If Gen Saleh is interested in a genuine national dialogue about Uganda’s political crisis, I encourage him to pursue it openly, inclusively and on its own merits. But @kizzabesigye1’s freedom and health should not be bargaining chips in such a process.”

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Her comments challenge suggestions that Besigye himself has joined the reported negotiations.

Last weekend, New Vision reported that Saleh was leading efforts involving figures from the National Resistance Movement, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), religious leaders and senior citizens.

Col Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Obeid Kamulegeya Lutale

According to the report, a committee of eminent persons would support Saleh, while an opposition team would engage his group. The report did not disclose proposed release terms or a deadline for concluding the talks.

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FDC deputy spokesperson Walid Mulindwa told the newspaper that leaders of the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue had also discussed Besigye’s release.

However, some PFF figures reportedly opposed negotiations and wanted the courts to determine the matter.

The report also cited an August 25 statement by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba directing Besigye to Saleh if he wanted “forgiveness”.

Byanyima’s response draws a distinction between discussions by other political figures and Besigye’s own position. She insists that he maintains his innocence and continues to seek release through bail.