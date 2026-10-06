Ugandan ambulance driver killed in DRC attack during Ebola response

Ismael Mulindwa was airlifted to Kampala where he passed away last week

Ismael Mulindwa was airlifted to Kampala where he passed away last week

Ismael Mulindwa, who worked with the Uganda Red Cross Society, sustained serious injuries while carrying out humanitarian duties in Aru, Ituri Province.

A Ugandan ambulance driver has died from injuries suffered in an attack while supporting the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Ismael Mulindwa, who worked with the Uganda Red Cross Society, sustained serious injuries while carrying out humanitarian duties in Aru, Ituri Province, on August 17, 2026.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said Mulindwa received specialised medical care and initially showed signs of recovery.

His condition later deteriorated. He died from his injuries on October 1, 2026.

Uganda Red Cross staff have since joined Mulindwa’s family and friends to bid him farewell. The organisation praised him for his service to communities affected by the Ebola outbreak.

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Ismael Mulindwa

“We mourn his loss and honour his dedicated service to humanity,” the Uganda Red Cross Society said.

The organisation also extended condolences to his family, colleagues and other people who knew him.

The IFRC described Mulindwa’s death as a reminder of the dangers faced by humanitarian workers serving communities in conflict-prone areas.

It condemned attacks on Red Cross and Red Crescent workers and called for their protection.

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“Attacks against humanitarian workers are unacceptable,” the federation said.

The IFRC also urged all parties to respect humanitarian personnel as they deliver life-saving services to communities in need.