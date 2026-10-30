Canada-based Caleb Twinamatsiko replaces Amos Magezi as North West Ankole bishop

The Church of Uganda has elected Canada-based Rev Canon Caleb Twinamatsiko as the second Bishop of North West Ankole Diocese. He will succeed Bishop Amos Magezi in February 2027 following a House of Bishops meeting in Busia.

The Church of Uganda has elected Canada-based Rev Canon Caleb Twinamatsiko as the second Bishop of North West Ankole Diocese, replacing Bishop Amos Magezi, who has led the diocese since its establishment.

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The decision was reached on Friday, October 30, 2026, during a meeting of the House of Bishops at Syamalede Archdeaconry headquarters in Busia District, under Bukedi Diocese.

Twinamatsiko currently serves as Rector of Christ Church Pennfield in the Diocese of Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Church of Uganda announced that the bishop-elect will be consecrated and enthroned on February 7, 2027, at St Paul's Cathedral in Ibanda, succeeding Bishop Magezi, who became the first bishop of North West Ankole Diocese.

Born on April 16, 1969, in Kigando III, Ngango Ward, Igorora Town Council in Ibanda District, Twinamatsiko returns to lead a diocese in his home district after serving in Canada.

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He holds a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Uganda Christian University.

Twinamatsiko married Hope Asiimwe in 2000, and the couple has two children.

Rev Canon Eridad Milton Shissa

Meanwhile, the House of Bishops also elected the Very Rev Canon Eridad Milton Shissa as the ninth Bishop of Mbale Diocese.

Shissa, currently the Sub-Dean of St Andrew's Cathedral in Mbale, will replace Bishop John Wilson Nandaah.

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Born on September 30, 1968, Shissa became a born-again Christian on April 13, 1996. He was ordained the same year and became a priest in 1997.

He previously served as diocesan secretary of Mbale Diocese before taking up his current position.

Shissa is married to Beatrice Sarah Shissa, and they have children.