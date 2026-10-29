Gen Muhoozi Promises President Museveni He Will Quit X Once PLU Takes Power

Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has pledged to President Yoweri Museveni that he will permanently leave X once the Patriotic League of Uganda takes power. Muhoozi defended his social media presence, dismissing critics as political novices while eyeing the 2031 presidency.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promised to leave X permanently when the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) takes power.

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In a post on October 29, 2026, Gen Muhoozi addressed “Mzee”, a reference to his father, President Yoweri Museveni, and tied his departure to PLU’s political ambitions.

“I promise Mzee, in the name of God Almighty. I will leave Twitter/X when PLU is in power. Never to be seen on X again.”

The army chief did not explain what prompted the pledge or set a departure date.

The promise follows posts in which Gen Muhoozi defended his use of X. He called those who questioned his activity “political novices” and claimed his reach exceeded that of any Ugandan media house.

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He also defended his lighter posts, saying they showed he was “a normal man” rather than a robot.

Gen Muhoozi, who chairs PLU, has declared plans to contest the presidency in 2031. On October 22, he thanked supporters of what he called the organisation’s “quiet and patient revolution” and predicted victory.