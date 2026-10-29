Muhoozi defends X posts, calling critics ‘political novices’ and citing superior reach

Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has hit back at critics of his X activity, branding them 'political novices' while claiming his online reach eclipses traditional media outlets across the nation.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has defended his use of X, calling those who question his posts “political novices” and said his audience exceeds that of any media house in Uganda.

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In two posts, Gen Muhoozi presented the platform as a means of reaching Ugandans directly. He also defended his comments on entertainment and women, saying they reflected his human side.

“People who don’t understand why I tweet are political novices. I have more reach than any media house in the country,” he wrote.

“How else will I communicate with millions of my countrymen at the touch of a button?”

His remarks cast his social media activity as a deliberate communication strategy. He argued that X allows him to speak to a large audience through a single post.

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In the other message, Gen Muhoozi addressed the lighter subjects he discusses on the platform.

“Yes, sometimes I tweet about Beyonce and Nyashes and other unserious things. But that only proves that I am a normal man. I’m not a robot,” he wrote.

He invoked former leaders Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro and Winston Churchill to argue that public figures have personal habits and interests.

“Mandela used to dance, Fidel used to smoke, Churchill used to drink. No one is perfect except Christ.”