Ntare head teacher back in office after brief detention

Ntare School head teacher Saul Rwampororo has resumed his administrative duties and oversight of UNEB exams after brief detention by the Inspectorate of Government over financial loss allegations.

Ntare School head teacher Saul Rwampororo has returned to his duties following his brief detention by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) over allegations of causing a financial loss of Shs110.8 million to the government.

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Rwampororo confirmed his return in a statement issued on October 28, 2026, hours after reports emerged that he had been arrested alongside his predecessor, Jimmy Turyagyenda, and former school typist Peace Kebirungi.

The three were arrested by the IGG's Mbarara Regional Office over allegations of abuse of office and irregular payment of government salaries, allowances and retirement benefits.

However, Rwampororo said he had cooperated with investigators and resumed his responsibilities at the Mbarara-based school.

"I am personally in school performing my normal duties and conducting the UNEB Exams as expected of a Headteacher," he said.

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He acknowledged the ongoing investigation and assured parents, students and old boys that the school was cooperating with the anti-corruption body.

"I want to assure the parents, students, OBs and all well wishers of Ntare School that the IGG is conducting inquiries over the matter and we are not only in support but also cooperating with the IGG in this matter," he said.

In a separate statement, Ntare School confirmed that Rwampororo had met IGG officials and provided information concerning the investigation.

"The Headmaster fully cooperated, immediately shared all requested details, and has since returned to school and resumed his official administrative school duties," the statement reads.

The school also dismissed what it described as unverified rumours and exaggerated reports circulating on social media. It urged the public to rely on official communication.

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The investigation centres on allegations that Kebirungi obtained paid study leave in October 2015 using a false university admission letter.

According to the IGG, she subsequently abandoned her duties but continued receiving a government salary from September 2015 to August 2024.

Investigators accuse Turyagyenda and Rwampororo of concealing her absence and authorising allowances from school fees despite her alleged failure to report for work.

The IGG further alleges that Kebirungi applied for early retirement in 2023 and that Rwampororo forwarded her application despite her alleged ineligibility.

She retired in 2024 and reportedly received gratuity and monthly pension payments.

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By February 6, 2026, investigators had established an alleged financial loss of Shs110,877,900 arising from the irregular payments.

The IGG had announced plans to arraign the three suspects before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala to answer charges relating to abuse of office and causing financial loss.

However, Rwampororo's statement indicates that he was allowed to return to school following his interaction with investigators. The circumstances of his release and the status of the planned court proceedings remain unclear.

The head teacher expressed confidence in the investigation.

"I would like to assure the public that the IGG is competent and will professionally handle this matter to its logical conclusion," he said.