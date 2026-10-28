Somali president pleads with Museveni to delay troops withdrawal

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appealed to Uganda's Yoweri Museveni to delay withdrawing UPDF troops from key areas in Lower Shabelle. Mohamud fears a potential security vacuum as Somali forces prepare to take full control.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has reportedly appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to postpone the withdrawal of Ugandan troops from strategic areas of southern Somalia amid fears that their departure could leave a security vacuum.

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Mohamud travelled to Uganda on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, for talks with Museveni. The two leaders discussed security concerns in Somalia according to the State House.

The visit followed Uganda's communication to the Somali government of plans to withdraw its troops from several locations in the Lower Shabelle region.

The areas reportedly affected include Barawe, Bulo Marer, Qoryoley and Janaale, where Ugandan forces have been involved in operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Somali media reported that Mohamud sought to persuade Uganda to delay the withdrawal to allow Somali security forces more time to prepare to take over responsibility for the affected areas.

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The concern follows reports that some Somali troops previously stationed in these locations have been redeployed elsewhere, raising questions about the government's ability to maintain security without Ugandan forces.

Museveni confirmed that security in Somalia featured prominently in the discussions but did not mention the reported withdrawal request.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday

“Today, I welcomed H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. We discussed matters concerning our two countries, especially the security situation in Somalia,” Museveni said.

The president also announced plans to expand commercial relations between the two countries, revealing that Somalia would soon begin receiving processed Ugandan coffee.

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“Somalia will soon receive our value added coffee, which is a step in the right direction. I thank his Excellency Mohamud for this support,” Museveni added.

However, Museveni did not disclose when the exports would begin or the quantities Somalia intends to purchase.

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in March 2007 and has since maintained a significant military presence in the country.

Its forces currently serve under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on January 1, 2025.

The mission supports Somali security forces in operations against Al-Shabaab while helping the government gradually assume responsibility for national security.

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Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has previously questioned the country's prolonged military deployment in Somalia and raised the prospect of withdrawing Ugandan forces.

He has argued that Uganda cannot maintain its military commitment indefinitely, particularly after nearly two decades of operations against Al-Shabaab.