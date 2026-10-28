Advertisement

Uganda deploys medical drones to serve islands

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:31 - 28 October 2026
Uganda’s Ministry of Health has launched a medical drone flight to deliver essential supplies to island health facilities
Uganda’s Ministry of Health has launched medical drone flights connecting Butabika, Koome, and Kalangala to speed up essential supply deliveries and lab sample collection for isolated island healthcare facilities.
Advertisement

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has launched a medical drone flight to deliver essential supplies to island health facilities and collect laboratory samples, in a move aimed at improving care for hard-to-reach communities.

Advertisement

Dr Charles Ayume, the Minister of State for Health in charge of Primary Health Care, launched the flight from Butabika to Koome, then to Kalangala Town Council, before it returned to Butabika.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has launched a medical drone flight to deliver essential supplies to island health facilities

The drone carried medical supplies on its outward journey and brought back laboratory samples for testing. The flight will help the ministry assess how drone transport could support deliveries and sample collection where conventional transport presents challenges.

For island communities, reliable transport can determine how quickly health facilities receive supplies and how soon patients get test results. The deployment seeks to address those gaps and support timely diagnosis and treatment.

Advertisement
Uganda’s Ministry of Health has launched a medical drone flight to deliver essential supplies to island health facilities

“Evidence from these flights will inform decisions on how drone transport can be integrated into the existing Integrated National Sample Transport Network, strengthening timely and reliable sample transportation from hard-to-reach communities,” Ayume said.

The ministry will use findings from the flights to guide decisions on integrating drones into the national network, which transports samples from health facilities to laboratories for testing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Somali president pleads with Museveni to delay troops withdrawal
News
28.10.2026
Somali president pleads with Museveni to delay troops withdrawal
Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda
News
28.10.2026
Succession should follow constitution – Minister Babalanda
Uganda deploys medical drones to serve islands
News
28.10.2026
Uganda deploys medical drones to serve islands
Creative economy project seeks to unlock unlock jobs for 40,000 young women
News
28.10.2026
Creative economy project seeks to unlock unlock jobs for 40,000 young women
Nsangi school apologises over students' video disparaging media veterans
Entertainment
27.10.2026
Nsangi school apologises over students' video disparaging media veterans
Gen Peter Elwelu speaking to the press
News
27.10.2026
Elwelu Was Plotting Rebellion Under Cover of Christianity, Says PLU Spokesperson Mwenda