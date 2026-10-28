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Succession should follow constitution – Minister Babalanda

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:24 - 28 October 2026
Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda
Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda
Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda has urged Ugandans debating political succession to respect the Constitution, support President Yoweri Museveni's mandate, and avoid creating unnecessary political divisions.
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Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda has urged Ugandans discussing a post-Museveni presidency to respect the Constitution and avoid creating political divisions.

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Babalanda said Uganda’s future leadership must emerge through lawful electoral processes. She called for patience, restraint and respect for President Yoweri Museveni’s current mandate.

She made the remarks in an opinion article responding to the growing debate over political succession within the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Babalanda cited Article 105(1) of the Constitution, which provides for a five-year presidential term. She said Museveni remains the duly elected President and public officials must implement his lawful directives.

“I have no fundamental objection to Ugandans discussing future leadership or preparing for a political transition through lawful means,” Babalanda wrote.

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“Such a time will come, as leadership tenures are subject to the Constitution and the passage of time.”

Her comments followed concerns raised by Older Persons representative for eastern Uganda Ofwono Opondo and presidential adviser Proscovia Nalweyiso.

Opondo warned that attempts to promote a post-Museveni presidency could appear like a vote of no confidence in the President. He said the campaign could also create uncertainty and weaken investor confidence.

Nalweyiso questioned the timing of succession campaigns after Museveni began a new term. She called for attention to the NRM manifesto for 2026 to 2031.

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Babalanda acknowledged the right of Ugandans to pursue political ambitions. However, she said some succession activities had caused confusion and exposed public officials to unfair attacks.

She cited criticism directed at her after she instructed resident district commissioners to remain loyal to the President and perform their duties. Some Patriotic League of Uganda supporters interpreted the directive as opposition to Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Babalanda rejected that interpretation. She described Kainerugaba as her brother and praised his contribution to national security and the fight against corruption.

She said supporting Museveni and preparing for future leadership were not incompatible, provided both causes followed the law.

Babalanda also asked NRM and PLU supporters to avoid insults, intimidation and personal attacks. She urged political actors to debate ideas and programmes while respecting people with different views.

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“We should approach succession with patience, wisdom and respect for constitutional processes rather than allowing it to become a source of unnecessary division,” she wrote.

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