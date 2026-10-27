Museveni endorses Gen Kainerugaba at NRM top leadership meeting

President Museveni endorsed Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba during an NRM CEC meeting at State House Entebbe

President Museveni endorsed Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba during an NRM CEC meeting at State House Entebbe

President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba during an NRM Central Executive Committee meeting at State House Entebbe, according to MP Daudi Kabanda.

President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba during a meeting of the ruling National Resistance Movement's (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) at State House Entebbe, according to Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda.

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Kabanda, who serves as Executive Secretary in the Office of the National Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), announced the development on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, through his X account.

"President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has endorsed General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Museveni at the Central Executive Committee meeting held at Entebbe State House this afternoon," Kabanda wrote.

The announcement comes amid a growing campaign by PLU supporters to position Gen Kainerugaba as President Museveni's successor in the 2031 presidential election.

However, Kabanda did not provide details of the endorsement or explain whether the president had formally backed his son's 2031 presidential ambitions.

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The development follows months of political mobilisation by the PLU, which has launched a nationwide campaign to collect signatures endorsing Gen Kainerugaba's presidential ambitions.

On September 1, 2026, Kabanda announced that Kainerugaba intended to contest the 2031 presidential election. He also said that Museveni had promised to support his candidature.