Security forces had discovered weapons at one of Elwelu's residences.

Security forces had discovered weapons at one of Elwelu's residences.

Firearms stockpile found at Elwelu's home as Muhoozi insists on surrender of retired former commander

Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced the discovery of a weapons stockpile at retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu's Teso residence, warning the former deputy army chief to surrender immediately or face rebellion charges.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced the recovery of a stockpile of firearms and ammunition from a home belonging to retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu in Teso, giving the former deputy army chief hours to surrender or face accusations of rebellion.

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Muhoozi claimed Tuesday that security forces had discovered weapons at one of Elwelu's residences.

"Some of the arms 'Private Elweru' was stockpiling at one of his homes in Teso. We have recovered a lot of arms and ammunition from his house.,” he said

“He has hours to surrender before we declare him a rebel and deal with him accordingly,.”

The army chief accompanied the statement with a photograph showing what appeared to be firearms, ammunition belts and several magazines.

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The latest development is a sharp escalation in the growing confrontation between Kainerugaba and Elwelu, who served as deputy CDF from June 2021 until March 2024.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kainerugaba announced that security forces had arrested more than 20 soldiers who previously served under Elwelu.

Kainerugaba also announced that he had stripped Elwelu of his military ranks and demoted him to private, although the legal status of the purported demotion remains unclear.

Gen Peter Elweru speaks at an event as Muhoozi Kainerugaba looks on

In another statement, the CDF claimed that security forces had arrested Elwelu's wife, accusing her of physically abusing the former commander for eight years.

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He did not provide evidence supporting the allegation or explain the legal grounds for her detention.

The confrontation follows a long-running disagreement between the two senior military figures.

In December 2024, Kainerugaba publicly attacked Elwelu, describing him as unfit to serve in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and threatening to arrest him.

At the time, he accused the former deputy CDF of hiding behind President Yoweri Museveni.

Elwelu subsequently appeared on a list of senior army officers scheduled for retirement in 2025. He dismissed claims that the decision had been forced upon him and welcomed the opportunity to leave active military service.

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Before his retirement, Elwelu held several senior military positions, including commander of the UPDF Land Forces and commander of the Second Division.

He also commanded the controversial November 2016 military operation against the Rwenzururu Kingdom palace in Kasese, which left more than 100 people dead.