Court accuses Kalangwa widow of starving stepchildren of support

The High Court in Jinja has accused the widow of late businessman Moses Kalisa Kalangwa of bad faith after cutting off financial support for his children from other relationships. Justice Gidudu appointed joint temporary administrators to secure funding for school fees and basic needs.

The High Court in Jinja has accused the widow of businessman and politician Moses Kalisa Kalangwa of acting in bad faith by denying his children from other relationships access to money for school fees and basic needs.

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In a ruling delivered on October 26, 2026, Justice Lawrence Gidudu said Florence Joyce Kirabo had taken steps that deprived the children of financial support despite her late husband's estate having enough resources to meet their needs.

“Cutting off the life support of the majority children of the deceased by the widow is an act of bad faith,” Justice Gidudu ruled.

The judge said the widow had secured a court order stopping tenants from paying rent that had helped support Kalangwa's children who were not biologically hers.

He found that the decision threatened their education and welfare.

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The court heard that Kalangwa, who died at Nakasero Hospital on May 18, 2026, following a fatal accident, left at least 11 children, some as young as 11 years.

His estate includes about 20 companies, commercial buildings, farms, livestock and sugarcane plantations spread across several districts.

The dispute arose after Kirabo and her sons, Emmanuel Kamugisha and Michael Ezra Karuhanga, sought probate of a will allegedly left by Kalangwa.

However, Jackline Kobusingye Birungi, Moses Kalisa and Hanisa Kemigisha challenged the will, accusing the widow and her children of attempting to take control of the bulk of the estate.

They argued that the will favoured the widow and her children while leaving other beneficiaries with little or uncertain property.

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They also questioned its authenticity, claiming it contained suspicious language and included property that did not belong to the deceased.

Kirabo denied the allegations. She maintained that she was Kalangwa's lawful widow and that the will, read on May 30, 2026, reflected his wishes.

She accused the opposing family members of interfering with the estate and diverting rental income into personal accounts.

The judge observed that Kalangwa's family had split into two rival groups, with the widow and her children on one side and children from other relationships on the other.

He said the court could not allow the conflict to deprive vulnerable children of education and basic necessities.

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“It would be absurd to say a child of the deceased should drop out of school because his/her parent has died whilst he/she is above 18 years because a widow does not wish to facilitate such a child,” Gidudu ruled.

He said children who depended on their father for education before his death should continue receiving support from his estate, regardless of their age, provided the estate can afford it.

Despite his criticism of Kirabo, Justice Gidudu declined to bar her from managing the estate.

He explained that Uganda's succession law gives a surviving spouse priority in administering a deceased person's property.

The judge instead appointed Kirabo and Birungi as joint temporary administrators pending the determination of the case challenging Kalangwa's will.

Under the arrangement, Birungi will manage rental income from Plot 26 Namirembe Road in Rubaga, Kampala.

The money will fund school fees, food, accommodation, medical care, taxes and utilities for Kalangwa's children who are not biologically related to Kirabo.

Kirabo will oversee the remaining properties and businesses to ensure they continue operating and meeting their financial obligations.

However, both administrators must cooperate, account for the proceeds and disclose information about the estate to each other.

The court barred them from selling, mortgaging, leasing or distributing the estate's property until the main case is resolved.

Justice Gidudu also overturned an earlier order issued by the Mengo Chief Magistrate's Court directing tenants to deposit rent into a court account.

He ruled that the magistrate's court lacked jurisdiction over the estate dispute and that its order exposed the properties to unpaid taxes, utility bills and other financial risks.

The judge warned that the Administrator General or another neutral party could take control if the two administrators fail to cooperate.

The court will review their performance after 90 days.