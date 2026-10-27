Gen Kainerugaba arrests Elwelu's wife and 20 former soldiers, orders surrender

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ordered retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu to surrender, following the arrest of more than 20 former soldiers and Elwelu's wife.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced the arrest of more than 20 former soldiers who served under retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, whom he has ordered to surrender.

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In a statement posted on X, Gen Kainerugaba said that the detained soldiers were cooperating with security forces and had raised concerns about Elwelu's mental state.

"We have arrested over 20 of Elweru's former soldiers. They are co-operating well. They all agree he went insane a long time ago. Elweru should SURRENDER soon in order to save his own life," Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

The army chief also announced the arrest of Elwelu's wife, accusing her of physically abusing the former deputy CDF for eight years.

"We have also arrested Elweru's wife who has been beating him for the last 8 years. That's why he always looked confused in Parliament. Domestic abuse," he added.

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The statements mark another escalation in the public dispute between Gen Kainerugaba and his former deputy, whom he previously threatened with arrest.

On December 19, 2024, Gen Kainerugaba attacked Elwelu on X, describing him as a "buffoon" who was unfit to serve in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

"Elwelu is a buffoon! He is completely unworthy of our great Army! He better run as fast as his small legs can carry him," Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

In another post, he threatened to arrest an unnamed officer from Teso whom he accused of hiding behind President Yoweri Museveni. The remarks were widely interpreted as referring to Elwelu.

Elwelu served as deputy CDF until March 2024, when Museveni replaced him with Lt Gen Sam Okiding and appointed him senior presidential adviser on Teso and Karamoja affairs.

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