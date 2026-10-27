Gen Kainerugaba announces arrest of serial killer accused of eating 38 people

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced the arrest of Moses Mujurizi, a suspected serial killer and cannibal accused of murdering 38 people between 2010 and 2025 across Masaka, Ibanda, and Kazo districts.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced the arrest of Moses Mujurizi, a suspected serial killer accused of murdering and eating 38 people across three districts in Uganda.

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In a statement posted on X on Monday, October 26, Gen Kainerugaba said security forces had captured Mujurizi, whom he described as the worst serial killer and cannibal in Uganda's history.

He said that the suspect committed the killings between 2010 and 2025 in Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo districts.

"I am glad to inform our fellow citizens that the security forces have arrested the evil Mujurizi Moses. The worst serial killer and cannibal in Uganda's history. He killed and ate 38 people between 2010-2025 in Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo. We will try him in public and definitely execute him," Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

The army chief also published a photograph of the handcuffed suspect and warned other suspected killers that security forces were pursuing them.

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"This is the face of a serial killer when he arrives in the basement. I have advise for killers in Uganda. We are coming for you," he added.

The announcement follows renewed police investigations into several killings in Greater Masaka, where detectives have reopened murder files dating back more than a decade.

On October 16, police revealed arrest of a suspected serial killer identified as Fred Mujulizi, also known as Kulaish Kamugisha.

Mujulizi appeared before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Primer Kyomugisha alongside Huzairuh Kyambadde. The two faced charges of murder and human trafficking over the September 28, 2026, killing of a woman.

Prosecutors accused Mujulizi of luring the woman into a relationship before killing her in a suspected ritual murder. Kyambadde allegedly arranged the killing for witchcraft purposes.

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The court remanded both suspects to Masaka Central Prison until November 5, 2026, as investigations continued.

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Police have also linked a suspect bearing the Mujulizi name to a series of killings that terrorised communities in Masaka and Rakai districts between 2012 and 2013.

Some of the attacks involved assailants breaking through the walls of houses before hacking their victims to death.

In one of the worst incidents, attackers killed nine people linked to the family of Pentecostal pastor Steven Mugambe in Rakai District in January 2013.

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Earlier investigations also documented repeated arrests and escapes involving a suspect identified as Fred Mujulizi. Police suspected that some security officers helped him evade detention.

The latest announcement also comes amid intensified security operations in Ibanda and Kazo districts.

On October 19, 2026, police confirmed several arrests linked to murders and robberies in the two districts, including that of 28-year-old Ayub Bogere.