DStv announces major changes to packages, prices and sports channels

MultiChoice Uganda will replace DStv Access, Family, Compact and Premium with Starter, Select, Sports and Ultimate from November 5, 2026.

MultiChoice Uganda will replace DStv Access, Family, Compact and Premium with Starter, Select, Sports and Ultimate from November 5, 2026.

MultiChoice Uganda has announced a comprehensive overhaul of its DStv tiers starting November 5, 2026. Replacing legacy plans, new options like Starter, Select, Sports, and Ultimate offer tailored general entertainment and expanded live sports coverage.

MultiChoice Uganda has announced a major overhaul of its DStv packages, introducing new subscription options starting at Shs 25,000 per month as it seeks to attract more viewers with affordable entertainment and live sports.

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The changes, which take effect on November 5, 2026, will replace the existing Access, Family, Compact and Premium packages with Starter, Select, Sports and Ultimate.

MultiChoice, now part of French media group Canal+, unveiled the packages at its Uganda headquarters. The company said the changes respond to customers' demand for better value, wider content choices and affordable access to premium channels.

Under the new structure, DStv Access becomes Starter at Shs 25,000 per month. The package will carry more than 85 channels, including 10 additional channels and the new SuperSport KICKOFF.

Subscribers will access all La Liga matches, selected English Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixtures, and French Ligue 1 football. The package also includes entertainment channels such as Moja Love, Star Life and Discovery Family.

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DStv Family will change to Select, costing Shs 60,000 per month. It will offer more than 100 channels, including M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars, M-Net Legends, CNN, Discovery ID and the History Channel.

The package will also carry children's programming, international series and entertainment channels available under Starter.

DStv Compact will become Sports, a package aimed at football and other sports enthusiasts. At Shs 100,000 per month, subscribers will receive more than 115 channels, including 17 dedicated sports channels.

The package will show every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, cricket, selected international club rugby, basketball, UFC and WWE.

Premium subscribers will move to Ultimate, the highest-priced package at Shs 185,000 per month. It will offer more than 130 channels, combining the Sports package with Formula 1, MotoGP, tennis, international rugby, golf and exclusive M-Net programming.

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MultiChoice Uganda chief executive officer Hassan Saleh said the changes would give customers more flexibility when choosing what to watch.

"Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment they love," Saleh said.

"DStv's strength is the combination of African entertainment, leading international content and unrivalled live sport in one place. We've reimagined our packages to better reflect how customers watch today, with tailored options specifically for general entertainment and sports fans."

The company has also revised its movie offering with three channels: M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends. These will feature international films, new releases and classic productions.

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) director of Industry Affairs and Content Development Julianne Mweheire welcomed the changes, saying they showed that MultiChoice had listened to consumers.

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"For the first time, we are not talking about economics, we are talking about customers speaking and the entity listening. This is really something to celebrate for the consumer," Mweheire said.

She commended MultiChoice Uganda for responding to customer concerns and adjusting its products to meet their needs.

The broadcaster will also launch SuperSport Swahili on November 5, targeting audiences in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The 24-hour channel will feature football, athletics, UFC, WWE and other sporting events, supported by Swahili commentary, studio discussions and regional sports coverage.

MultiChoice said the channel would help East African viewers follow major international competitions in a language familiar to them.

The broadcaster also plans to expand its locally produced entertainment. Upcoming programmes include season four of Kampala Crème, Musama, season four of Home of our Stars, Tie the Knot and the Short and Byg Show podcast hosted by Isaac Katende, alias Kasuku, and Shamim Mayanja, alias Zubeda.

The company said its integration with Canal+ would strengthen content acquisition, production and distribution across African markets.

The new subscription prices will apply to DStv, DStv Stream and GOtv, according to the company's announcement.

The changes come as pay-TV providers face growing competition from online streaming services and changing consumer spending habits.