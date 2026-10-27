Gen Kainerugaba Vows to Silence Muwanga Kivumbi and Arrest NUP's Rubongoya

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has issued strong threats on social media against former MP Muwanga Kivumbi and NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, following Kivumbi's recent court release.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to silence former Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi and arrest National Unity Platform (NUP) secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, Gen Kainerugaba warned Kivumbi against speaking out and said that security forces were searching for him.

"Muwanga Kivumbi will learn to sing my name alone or he will never speak again!" Kainerugaba wrote.

In another post, the army chief questioned whether Kivumbi had resumed making public statements following his release from prison.

"I hear my friend Muwanga Kivumbi has been talking again? Is that true? I'm looking for him," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gen Kainerugaba also targeted Rubongoya, whom he mocked with remarks about his gender before threatening to detain him in a women's prison.

"As for the woman @DavidLRubongoya I have finally found a female prison for him. We will get him soon. We don't have sanitary pads in the basement. I had not found a place for him/her before," he wrote.

His posts come less than a month after Kivumbi regained his freedom following months in detention.

On September 29, 2026, the Butambala Chief Magistrate's Court granted Kivumbi bail of Shs 3 million. The court ordered him to surrender his travel documents and restricted his movements to Butambala except for family gatherings.

Kivumbi, who serves as NUP deputy president for Buganda, had faced charges of inciting violence and managing an unlawful society. Prosecutors accused him of mobilising people to overthrow the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He denied the charges.