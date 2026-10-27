Kasuku, Zubeda land MultiChoice podcast deal

Ugandan media personalities Isaac Katende, popularly known as Kasuku, and Shamim Mayanja, alias Zubeda, have secured a place on MultiChoice Uganda's entertainment line-up with their popular podcast, Short and Byg Show.

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The development marks another milestone for the duo, whose online conversations have attracted audiences through celebrity gossip, entertainment news and discussions about everyday life.

MultiChoice announced the addition of the podcast during the unveiling of its revamped DStv subscription packages at its Kampala headquarters on October 26, 2026.

The broadcaster listed Short and Byg Show among several Ugandan productions that viewers can expect in the coming months as it expands its investment in local entertainment.

Other programmes scheduled for release include the fourth season of Kampala Crème, Musama, the fourth season of Home of our Stars and Tie the Knot, a programme exploring relationships.

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For Kasuku and Zubeda, the development offers an opportunity to reach television audiences beyond the online platforms where they built their following.

Kasuku has established himself as one of Uganda's recognisable entertainment commentators, drawing audiences through celebrity interviews, gossip and outspoken discussions about public figures.

The former Dembe FM presenter runs Kasuku Media, which produces several online programmes, including Talk and Talk, Short and Big Show, The Big Size Show and Sunday Nation Address.

His media company says its YouTube platform, Kasuku Live, attracts more than one million views monthly across its programmes.

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Kasuku Media Limited

Zubeda has also become a familiar personality among viewers of Kasuku's online productions. Her appearances alongside Kasuku have helped give their conversations a distinctive style, combining humour, personal experiences and commentary on social issues.

Their inclusion in MultiChoice's programme line-up reflects the growing influence of Ugandan digital content creators, many of whom have built audiences outside traditional broadcasting.

However, MultiChoice has not disclosed the financial terms of its arrangement with the duo or announced the channel and premiere date for Short and Byg Show.

The announcement comes as MultiChoice, now part of French broadcaster Canal+, seeks to strengthen its African content offering while responding to changing viewing habits.

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MultiChoice Uganda chief executive officer Hassan Saleh said the company was redesigning its services to give subscribers more choice and better value.

"Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment they love," Saleh said.

The broadcaster also unveiled four new DStv packages that will take effect on November 5, 2026. Starter will cost Shs 25,000 per month, Select Shs 60,000, Sports Shs 100,000 and Ultimate Shs 185,000.

While the new packages aim to make international sports and entertainment more accessible, the inclusion of Short and Byg Show signals MultiChoice's interest in bringing established online personalities to its television audience.