Diwali Food Festival returns to Kampala with food, music and fireworks
Apeke Resort Munyonyo in conjunction with the Indian Association of Uganda will host the 2026 Diwali Food Festival early next month bringing together food, culture and family entertainment in Kampala.
The event, slated for set for November 1 will open at 2:30pm and run into the evening, with a fireworks display scheduled for 8pm.
Organisers say the festival, will be open to the public and will feature Indian food from different regions, shopping stalls, drinks, music and entertainment.
A children’s play area will also be set up for younger guests.
The event is intended to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, while creating a social space for families, friends and communities.
Visitors will be able to sample a range of Indian dishes and take part in a wider programme built around culture and entertainment.
Fireworks will also be available for purchase at the venue.
The festival will be hosted by Speke Resort Munyonyo and the Indian Association of Uganda, with Talent Africa Group handling event management.
Organisers say the celebration is designed to reflect the themes of friendship, unity and festivity associated with Diwali.
The November 1 event is expected to attract food lovers, families and members of Uganda’s Indian community, as well as other guests interested in the cultural celebration.