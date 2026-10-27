Diamond, Zari, Zuchu set for rare link-up at Lugogo as Comedy Store turns 10

Kampala is bracing for a historic celebrity link-up as Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, and Zuchu converge at Lugogo Cricket Oval for Comedy Store Uganda's 10th anniversary show on October 30.

Kampala is set for a rare East African celebrity link-up this Friday as Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and Zuchu are all expected in the city for Comedy Store Uganda’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

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The event will take place on October 30 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, with Diamond returning for one of his biggest Kampala appearances in years.

The Tanzanian star’s expected presence alongside Zari and Zuchu has added another layer of interest to a show already packed with comedians and musicians from across the region.

Diamond and Zari were once one of East Africa’s most followed celebrity couples. They went public with their relationship in 2014 and later had two children, Latifah Dangote and Prince Nillan, before separating in 2018.

Zari and Diamond Platinumz

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Despite the breakup, the pair have remained in each other’s lives through co-parenting.

Zuchu, now Diamond’s partner, has also spoken openly about accepting that reality.

Speaking recently about blended-family dynamics, she said two people who have children together can never completely disappear from each other’s lives.

That comment has fuelled fresh interest in the possibility of the three appearing at the same public event in Kampala.

File image of Zuchu with Diamond Platnumz

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Comedy Store’s anniversary show was initially planned for June 5 but was postponed amid public health concerns at the time.

Organiser Alex Muhangi has since promised a bigger return, with the show bringing together comedy and live music on one stage.

The line-up includes Rwanda’s The Ben, Kenya’s Eric Omondi and Ugandan performers such as Rema, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Fik Fameica, Winnie Nwagi and Lydia Jazmine.

Comedy acts will include Madrat & Chiko, Maulana & Reign and Salvador, among others.

The main event will follow an exclusive Diamond Platnumz meet-and-greet dinner at Kampala Marriott Hotel on October 29.

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Tickets for the Lugogo show are priced at Shs30,000 for regular access and Shs100,000 for VIP, while tables range from Shs1 million to Shs3 million.

Whether Diamond, Zari and Zuchu will share a stage, exchange greetings or simply attend the same event remains unclear.

But their expected presence has turned Comedy Store @10 into more than an anniversary show.