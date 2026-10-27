Gen Munanura appointed new UPDF intelligence chief

Oscar Munanura replaces Richard Otto as Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security.

Oscar Munanura replaces Richard Otto as Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Brig Oscar Munanura as the new Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS) of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF).

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The appointment comes with a promotion to the acting rank of Major General, replacing Maj Gen Richard Otto, who has been moved to the Joint Staff Human Resource Management for redeployment.

The changes were announced on October 27, 2026, by UPDF acting director of Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi.

Before his promotion, Munanura served as deputy intelligence chief under Otto. His appointment now places him in charge of the military's intelligence and security operations, including gathering intelligence, assessing threats and supporting national defence operations.

In a statement, Magezi congratulated Munanura on his promotion and praised Otto for his contribution during his tenure as intelligence chief.

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"The UPDF fraternity congratulates Ag Maj General Oscar Munanura for the promotion and appointment, and commends Maj General Richard Otto for the great work he has done during his tenure," Magezi said.

"We wish the General Officers good luck in their new duties."

The military did not disclose Otto's next assignment or explain the reasons for the leadership changes.