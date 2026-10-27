Jubilee Insurance expands support for KCCA schools with health and education programmes

Shaherose Jamal, the director of Jubilee Life and Health Insurance addressing P7 candidates at East Kololo High School

Shaherose Jamal, the director of Jubilee Life and Health Insurance addressing P7 candidates at East Kololo High School

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has launched a major outreach initiative supporting KCCA schools, providing essential scholastic materials to 134 PLE candidates at East Kololo and Shimoni Demonstration schools alongside upcoming health and environmental programmes.

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has announced it has launched an outreach to support children in Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) schools through education, healthcare and environmental conservation programmes.

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The insurance company says the partnership will include medical camps for vulnerable children, school cleaning activities and the provision of learning materials.

The initiative began on Tuesday with the donation of scholastic materials to Primary Seven candidates at East Kololo Primary School and Shimoni Demonstration School in Kampala.

A total of 134 candidates are preparing for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) which are set for early next week, including 31 pupils at East Kololo and 103 at Shimoni Demonstration School.

Speaking during the donation exercise, Jubilee Insurance Uganda chief executive officer Eugine Mutekhele said the company intends to establish a long-term relationship with KCCA to improve children's welfare.

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Jubilee Insurance Uganda chief executive officer Eugine Mutekhele addressing P7 candidates at East Kololo High School

"This is just the start of many activities we have planned as part of giving back in supporting children," Mutekhele said.

"We donated scholastic materials to encourage the children to prepare for exams."

He revealed that the company is planning several other activities to support children beyond the classroom.

Among these are environmental conservation programmes designed to teach learners proper waste disposal and the importance of maintaining clean surroundings.

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"There are bigger activities lined up including cleaning initiatives where we are partnering with KCCA; we want to inculcate the mindset of proper waste disposal and clean environment for children as they come," he said.

Mutekhele also announced plans to organise medical camps in partnership with Aga Khan University.

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has announced it has launched an outreach to support children in Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) schools

The camps will target vulnerable children and young people, offering services that include paediatric care and ear, nose and throat examinations. This will be provided in partnership with Aga Khan University.

The company, he said, considers investment in children's education and health an important contribution to Uganda's future.

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"We are pushing for good living, healthcare and nutrition. We believe that when we invest in you at this stage we are investing in the future of Uganda as a whole," Mutekhele said.

Shaherose Jamal, the director of Jubilee Life and Health Insurance, said the company's support for schools reflects its longstanding commitment to improving living conditions in the communities where it operates.

"As Jubilee we are here to present these materials to students at East Kololo High School. Jubilee has been here for over 90 years, our ethos has always been to ensure that communities we live benefit from better living conditions, education and health services and we are paying a small part," Jamal said.

Teachers welcomed the donation, saying some parents struggle to provide all the materials their children need for examinations.

Ambrose Byaruhanga, one of the teachers, said the support had come at an important time for the candidates.

"We are grateful that Jubilee has donated these scholastic materials which will help the students in their exams. Most of our parents are not able to provide such items," Byaruhanga said.

He expressed confidence that the candidates were ready for their examinations following months of preparation.