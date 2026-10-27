Nsangi school apologises over students' video disparaging media veterans

Nsangi Secondary School students have sparked backlash for mocking several prominent media figures, describing them as too old to remain on television.

Nsangi Secondary School students have sparked backlash for mocking several prominent media figures, describing them as too old to remain on television.

Nsangi Secondary School has issued a formal apology after a viral video showed three female students mocking veteran Ugandan journalists. Headteacher Emmanuel Nalumenya pledged disciplinary action while asking affected media figures for forgiveness.

Nsangi Secondary School has apologised to Ugandan journalists and television personalities following the circulation of a video in which three female students mocked several prominent media figures, describing them as too old to remain on television.

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The video, which has attracted mixed reactions on social media, shows the students acting as entertainment pundits and making disparaging remarks about veteran journalists and presenters.

Among those targeted are NBS TV journalist Samson Kasumba, Bukedde’s Sanyu Robinah Mweruka and Josephat Seguya, Zahara Totto, Tera Kaaya, and other media personalities.

In their discussion, the girls describe some of the journalists as "old, over-served and needed out of the media"

The remarks sparked debate online, with some Ugandans condemning the students for disrespecting established media professionals.

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Others, however, defended the girls, arguing that they were merely imitating the confrontational style of entertainment presenters and television pundits who often make harsh remarks about public figures.

Some commentators questioned why students should face criticism for adopting a broadcasting style that has become common on Ugandan entertainment programmes.

Following the backlash, Nsangi Secondary School headteacher Emmanuel Nalumenya issued a public apology on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, acknowledging that the students had crossed the line.

In a letter addressed to media practitioners, Nalumenya explained that the school encourages learners to participate in projects and challenges designed to develop their talents.

He said the video emerged from one such activity but admitted that the students had used inappropriate language against media professionals.

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“It is very unfortunate that during one of the media engagements, the students went overboard and insulted some of the Key Media Personalities in Uganda as reflected in the video making rounds on Social Media," Nalumenya wrote.

The headteacher said the school regretted the incident and promised to take disciplinary action against those involved.

"We are truly sorry about this unfortunate development and pledge that the same will not happen again and stern disciplinary action will be taken against the perpetrators," he said.