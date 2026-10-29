Gen Kainerugaba says Elwelu’s driver arrested, more weapons seized

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says security forces have arrested retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu’s driver and seized more weapons as the pursuit of the former deputy army chief continues.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said security forces have arrested retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu’s driver and recovered more weapons as they pursue the former deputy army chief.

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In a statement on X, Gen Kainerugaba said that Elwelu had hidden guns and ammunition in several places. He also announced the seizure of a vehicle the retired commander had been using.

“We have also arrested his driver and seized the last vehicle he was using,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

He did not identify the driver, disclose where security forces were holding him or specify any charges. The statement also gave no locations or quantities for the latest alleged weapons recoveries.

Gen Kainerugaba warned against helping Elwelu, whom he described as a fugitive.

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“Anyone who aids this fugitive in any way will face serious consequences,” he said.

The army chief thanked supporters in Teso for providing information about the retired officer.

The announcement follows an ultimatum Gen Kainerugaba issued on October 27, 2026. He said that security forces had recovered weapons from one of Elwelu’s homes in Teso and threatened to declare him a rebel unless he surrendered. He also reported the arrest of more than 20 former soldiers linked to Elwelu.

Gen Kainerugaba also announced that he had reduced Elwelu’s rank from lieutenant general to private.