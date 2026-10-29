Ghetto Kids perform for world leaders at Moscow Summit

Ghetto Kids dance group entertained world leaders and delegates at the Russia-Africa Summit

Ghetto Kids dance group entertained world leaders and delegates at the Russia-Africa Summit

Uganda's renowned Ghetto Kids dance group entertained world leaders and delegates at the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, showcasing their signature talent on another major international stage following their recent FIFA World Cup halftime show.

Uganda's internationally acclaimed dance group, Ghetto Kids, has taken its talent to Russia, where the young performers are participating in cultural activities surrounding the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

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The Kampala-based troupe arrived in the Russian capital earlier this week ahead of the summit, scheduled for October 28–29, 2026. The event has attracted leaders and delegates from nearly 50 African countries to discuss stronger ties with Russia.

The dancers were invited to entertain delegates during the summit's opening ceremony and other cultural events.

Their arrival was confirmed by Russian officials, including the Russian Embassy in Kenya, which highlighted the group's participation in the international gathering.

On Thursday, October 29, the Ghetto Kids shared their excitement after visiting Moscow's famous Red Square, where they performed a dance routine.

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Dressed in warm clothing and traditional Russian fur hats bearing the RT logo, the children explored the city and showcased their signature dance moves against the backdrop of one of Russia's best-known landmarks.

"We love it here! It's so beautiful to see and dance from the heart of Russia," the group posted on its official social media account.

The dancers also participated in activities linked to the Russia-Africa Media Forum, organised by Russian broadcaster RT in partnership with Sputnik and TASS from October 26 to 29.

Their appearance in Moscow comes barely three months after they performed alongside Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian musician Burna Boy during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

That performance marked one of the biggest achievements in the group's history, placing the Ugandan dancers before millions of football fans worldwide.

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Founded by Dauda Kavuma, the Ghetto Kids rose from humble beginnings in Kampala's disadvantaged communities to become one of Uganda's most recognised entertainment exports.

Kavuma, who experienced life on the streets as a child, established the group to help vulnerable children access education, shelter and opportunities through dance.

The troupe first gained widespread recognition in 2014 after featuring in Eddy Kenzo's Sitya Loss music video.

Their popularity grew after they appeared in French Montana's Unforgettable music video in 2017, which attracted billions of views online.

The group later reached the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2023 after receiving a Golden Buzzer. They have also performed at major international sporting and entertainment events.

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Despite their growing fame, Kavuma has maintained that education remains a priority for the children.

Russia-Africa Summit has brought together political leaders, business executives and other delegates to explore cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education and culture.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Africa Summit has brought together political leaders, business executives and other delegates to explore cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education and culture.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and African Union chairperson Évariste Ndayishimiye, who is also Burundi's president, are co-chairing the gathering.

The summit is expected to produce agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between Russia and African countries, including a partnership action plan covering 2027 to 2029.