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Bread price shoots to Shs 6,500, as bakers association cites production costs

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 16:14 - 29 October 2026
The Uganda Bakers Association has announced an increase in bread prices,
The Uganda Bakers Association has announced an increase in bread prices starting November 2, 2026, pushing a 1kg loaf to Shs 6,500. UBA chairman Guster Lule Ntake cited soaring costs for wheat flour, yeast, baking fat, and transport as the main reasons.
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The Uganda Bakers Association (UBA) has announced an increase in bread prices, with a one-kilogramme loaf expected to retail at Shs 6,500 starting Monday, November 2, 2026.

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The association attributed the decision to rising production costs, including higher prices of wheat flour, yeast, baking fat and transport.

UBA chairman Guster Lule Ntake said the decision followed a meeting of association members to assess the rising cost of running bakeries.

"The active members of Uganda Bakers Association had a general meeting to discuss salaries, the increase in the prices of raw materials and after lengthy deliberations and calculations, we resolved to increase on the whole sale price of the 1Kg bread from where it was to 5500 and we expect this loaf to be sold at Shs 6500," Ntake said.

Under the new pricing arrangement, bakers will supply the one-kilogramme loaf to retailers at Shs 5,500, while consumers will pay Shs 6,500.

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The price of a 500-gramme loaf will also increase from Shs 3,000 to Shs 3,500, representing a rise of Shs 500.

The Uganda Bakers Association has announced an increase in bread prices,

Ntake appealed to consumers to understand the decision, saying bakers could no longer absorb the rising costs without adjusting prices.

"This is all because of the increase in all our inputs, mainly wheatfloor, baker's fat, yeast and transportation have gone up. Bear with us because we also don't have what to do," he said.

He maintained that the association remains committed to producing quality bread despite the financial pressure facing the industry.

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"We wish to continue baking quality bread with the right measurements and standards as directed by UNBS," Ntake added.

The price increase is expected to affect households that rely on bread for breakfast and other daily meals.

It could also put pressure on retailers and small businesses that sell bread, as consumers adjust to the new prices.

The announcement comes amid concerns about the cost of essential household goods, with the association warning that rising input costs have made it difficult for bakers to maintain existing prices.

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