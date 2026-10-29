Muhoozi orders PLU members to stop discussing Museveni’s CEC succession remarks

Muhoozi's latest directive appears aimed at limiting public discussion of the sensitive succession matter while allowing the grassroots endorsement campaign to continue.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has ordered members of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) to stop discussing President Yoweri Museveni's reported succession paper presented to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The army commander on Thursday directed his supporters to leave the matter to him and his father and instead concentrate on securing public endorsements for his anticipated 2031 presidential bid.

"I hereby order all PLU members to stop discussing Mzee's paper delivered to the NRM CEC recently. Leave these matters to me and Mzee. Focus on the endorsements from the people," Muhoozi wrote.

President Museveni reportedly presented a paper on political succession during a closed-door CEC meeting at State House Entebbe on Tuesday, October 27.

The President is said to have proposed Muhoozi as a possible successor and outlined his credentials, including his military record, patriotism, Pan-Africanism and efforts to fight corruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also defended his son's controversial social media posts and described him as a suitable candidate to lead Uganda.

The succession paper reportedly formed part of a six-point agenda that also covered the economy, regional integration, strengthening the army, construction of the NRM headquarters and empowering district party leaders.

According to reports, several senior NRM officials welcomed the proposal, including the party's Central Region vice-chairperson, Haruna Kasolo, and NRM Electoral Commission chairman Tanga Odoi.

However, Hadijah Namyalo, who heads the Office of the NRM National Chairman, reportedly raised objections, citing concerns about her security following the withdrawal of her guards.

Museveni reportedly told the committee that the wishes of the majority would prevail and instructed members to keep the discussions confidential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other reports suggested that CEC members requested copies of the paper for further consideration and proposed a retreat to discuss succession.

The exact contents of the document remain unverified, and the NRM has not publicly confirmed a formal decision endorsing Muhoozi as Museveni's successor.

The developments have sparked debate within political circles, particularly after Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda announced that Museveni had endorsed his son during the meeting.

"President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has endorsed General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Museveni at the Central Executive Committee meeting held at Entebbe State House this afternoon," Kabanda wrote on October 27.

Kabanda, who serves as executive secretary in the Office of the PLU National Chairman, did not clarify whether the reported endorsement amounted to a formal party resolution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhoozi's latest directive appears aimed at limiting public discussion of the sensitive succession matter while allowing the grassroots endorsement campaign to continue.

Several senior PLU figures responded to the order by pledging compliance.

State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara wrote: "Order taken supreme leader and next President."

Kabanda also responded, saying: "In PLU there’s order. We follow your command and guidance Mr Chairman. Back to the endorsement process."

The exchange comes as the NRM faces growing questions over its future leadership.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, has historically avoided publicly naming a successor.