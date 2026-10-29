Police recover missing toddler's body after Shs10m ransom demand in Kasangati

Police in Kasangati have launched a murder investigation after discovering the body of two-year-old Dartiva Rosaries Kyomuhando in a Gayaza maize plantation following a Shs10m ransom demand.

Police in Kasangati are investigating the suspected murder of a two-year-old girl whose body they recovered from a maize plantation after her mother received a Shs10 million ransom demand.

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The child, Dartiva Rosaries Kyomuhando, went missing while playing with neighbouring children, according to a police statement. Her mother, Lillian Atukwatse, reported her disappearance on October 27, 2026.

On the morning of October 28, a ransom note demanding Shs10 million appeared at the mother’s gate.

Police said they arrested two suspects, including Joshua Muhumuza, a pedicurist who had previously worked for Atukwatse.

According to investigators, Muhumuza confessed to involvement in the crime and led officers to a maize plantation in Kyetume, Gayaza, where they recovered the child’s body.

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Police said he also identified Florence Amusuguti as an alleged accomplice. Officers subsequently arrested her.

During a search, investigators recovered a mobile phone from Muhumuza. Police said it contained a SIM card allegedly used to demand the ransom.

Preliminary findings indicate that Muhumuza knew both the child and her mother. A perimeter wall separated his residence from the family’s home.

Police took the child’s body to Mulago City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The statement did not disclose the cause of death or specify the alleged role of the second suspect.