Divine Mercy Nalwanga Named New Host of NTV Uganda's Mwasuze Mutya

NTV Uganda has appointed Divine Mercy Nalwanga to host Mwasuze Mutya. She replaces Stella Nante, who left on September 1, 2026.

NTV Uganda has appointed Divine Mercy Nalwanga to host Mwasuze Mutya. She replaces Stella Nante, who left on September 1, 2026.

NTV Uganda has appointed journalist Divine Mercy Nalwanga as the new host of Mwasuze Mutya following Stella Nante's departure. Nalwanga brings extensive Luganda journalism experience to her October 30 debut on NTV Uganda and Spark TV.

NTV Uganda has named journalist Divine Mercy Nalwanga as the new host of Mwasuze Mutya, filling the vacancy left by Stella Nante.

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Nalwanga will make her debut on October 30, 2026. She takes over the Luganda morning programme, which features personal stories, life lessons and discussions on everyday challenges.

She brings experience in Luganda journalism and youth-focused storytelling. At Switch Africa, Nalwanga has covered culture, identity, agriculture and media literacy. She has also presented fact-checking content that encourages audiences to verify information before sharing it.

Her appointment follows Nante’s departure on September 1, 2026, after more than two years on the show. Nante said she needed time to pursue other career projects but did not disclose her next move.

Following that exit, Nation Media Group Uganda head of broadcast Flavia Tumusiime invited viewers to suggest changes to the programme. She asked what the station could improve or introduce.

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