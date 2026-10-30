Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit to Uganda in 2018

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit to Uganda in 2018

Uganda police accused of holding Kim Kardashian at gunpoint during 2018 visit

A new biography reveals allegations that Ugandan police pointed a gun at Kim Kardashian's head during a chaotic 2018 trip with Kanye West, marking a turning point in their marriage.

Uganda Police officers are facing accusations of pointing a gun at American reality television star Kim Kardashian during her 2018 visit to the country with then-husband Kanye West.

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The allegation appears in Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, an authorised biography by journalist Jonathan Van Meter released on October 27, 2026.

Farnaz Farjam, an executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, told Van Meter that she first became aware of the struggling relationship between Kim and Kanye, during their vacation to Uganda

During their stay, Farnaz says Kanye became agitated while the group filmed at a remote location in Uganda.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit to Uganda in 2018

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Farjam alleged that West convinced local police officers that members of his entourage were trying to drug him. Armed officers then raided the place and searched rooms occupied by the group.

Van Meter writes that during the operation, “one of the policemen had a gun to Kim’s head”.

Farjam described the incident as intense and said she hired a private jet to remove her production crew from Uganda.

She attributed West’s conduct to bipolar disorder and what she believed was a manic episode.

Kardashian and West arrived in Uganda in October 2018 with their daughter North, who was five at the time.

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit to Uganda in 2018

The family and their entourage stayed at Chobe Safari Lodge in Murchison Falls National Park. West travelled to Uganda to work on music and film a video.

The biography describes the alleged confrontation only as taking place at a remote filming location. It does not identify the lodge as the scene.

During the visit, the couple met President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe on October 15, 2018. They discussed tourism and the arts, while West presented Museveni with a pair of white sneakers.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit to Uganda in 2018

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The couple also visited Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans’ Children’s Village in Masulita, Wakiso District, where they donated footwear and promised further support. A military helicopter transported them from Chobe for the visit.

Van Meter presents the Uganda episode as a turning point in Kardashian and West’s marriage. They married in 2014, separated in 2021 and completed their divorce in 2022.