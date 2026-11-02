Ofwono Opondo quits New Vision column after 'editorial disagreement'

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has confirmed quitting his weekly New Vision column over an editorial disagreement, denying social media claims that he was banned for criticising Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has confirmed that he stopped writing his weekly column for the state-owned New Vision newspaper following a disagreement over its editorial direction.

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Opondo, who represents older persons from eastern Uganda in Parliament, spoke out on his decision on Monday following social media reports that he had been “banned” from the paper over his increasingly critical pieces targeting Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his supporters in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

He dismissed these claims that the newspaper had banned him over his recent criticism, clarifying that his departure was his own decision.

The decision to not to write in the last two weekend is entirely my own after I disagreed with a fickle editorial slant," Opondo wrote.

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Earlier, government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija had alleged that New Vision had dropped him for criticising Muhoozi and his political allies.

Kakwenza alleged that New Vision chief executive officer Don Wanyama had made the decision to protect his position and maintain good relations with Muhoozi.

He also shared a screenshot identifying Wanyama as a registered member of PLU, the pressure group chaired by Muhoozi.

Ofwono Opondo

However, Kakwenza provided no evidence that Wanyama had ordered Opondo's removal, and Opondo's response contradicted the claim that he had been banned.

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Opondo's departure comes amid growing tensions between him and supporters of Muhoozi over the succession debate within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

In recent months, the former government spokesperson has used his newspaper columns and public appearances to question Muhoozi's political ambitions and the conduct of some of his supporters.

In an October 5, 2026, New Vision article titled Like or hate him: Gen Kahinda Otafiire serves it deliciously hot, Opondo defended retired Gen Kahinda Otafiire following his criticism of the country's security leadership.

Opondo warned that Muhoozi's reported ambition to contest the 2031 presidential election faced obstacles that his supporters appeared to underestimate.

He argued that although many Ugandans remained silent about the succession debate, those promoting Muhoozi's ambitions should not mistake silence for approval. He also cautioned against arrogance among those pushing the army chief's political agenda.

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Earlier, in June 2026, Opondo criticised the alleged mistreatment and public humiliation of detainees by security personnel.

In an opinion piece, he questioned the practice of stripping suspects naked, photographing them and exposing them to public ridicule.

He warned those exercising state power against returning Uganda to the abuses associated with the governments of Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Opondo has since intensified his criticism of the political campaign to position Muhoozi as Museveni's successor.

During an appearance on Capital FM's Capital Gang programme on October 24, 2026, he questioned why Cabinet ministers were endorsing Muhoozi for the presidency when Museveni had only recently secured another term.

He described the early endorsements as a vote of no confidence in Museveni's leadership and warned that the succession campaign could create political uncertainty and undermine investor confidence.