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Police speak out on comedian Kapere’s sudden death

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:29 - 02 November 2026
Racheal Kawala, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokeswoman
Kampala Metropolitan Police have said a post-mortem examination will establish the cause of death for comedian Mbuuse Yokaana, known as Kapere, following his sudden collapse during a school visitation.
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Police have said a post-mortem examination will establish what killed comedian Mbuuse Yokaana, better known as Kapere after he collapsed during a school visitation on November 1, 2026.

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Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala said the comedian collapsed at Jolibo Junior School in Kimbejja Zone, Nansove, while in the company of his wife.

He had visited his child during the school’s visitation day, which coincided with a graduation ceremony for top class pupils.

Kawala said Nsangi police received a distress call about the sudden death case following a report from the school director.

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“He was immediately rushed to Zam Zam hospital and later referred to Royale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 5:45pm,” Kawala said.

“A postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the actual cause of death,” Kawala said.

She extended condolences to Kapere’s family, relatives and friends.

Kapere rose to fame through Amarula Family, where his facial expressions, dancing and physical comedy made him a familiar figure on stage and television.

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His death has drawn tributes from fans and political figures, including Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi remembered him as a friend, loving husband and patriot. He also reassured the comedian’s widow and children that they would not face their grief alone.

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