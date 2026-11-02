26 young creators win cash courtesy of Coca-Cola at Makerere Freshers’ Ball

The young content creators emerged as winners of the month-long Essawa Yona Kisoboka Coca-Cola Content Creation Challenge

The young content creators emerged as winners of the month-long Essawa Yona Kisoboka Coca-Cola Content Creation Challenge

At Makerere University's Impis Rugby Grounds, 26 student creators were rewarded with cash prizes during the Freshers' Ball as part of Coca-Cola's Essawa Yona Kisoboka Content Creation Challenge.

For 26 university students, the coca-cola-sponsored makerere freshers’ ball was more than a night of music, entertainment and celebration. It was an opportunity to turn their creativity into cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The young content creators emerged as winners of the month-long Essawa Yona Kisoboka Coca-Cola Content Creation Challenge, walking away with cash prizes in recognition of their creativity and participation.

The winners were celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Makerere University’s Impis Rugby Grounds, where thousands of students gathered for the much-anticipated Freshers’ Ball.

The event featured performances from some of Uganda’s leading musicians, including Winnie Nwagi, Ykee Benda and Nina Rose, but for the winning creators, the evening’s biggest highlight was the recognition of their creative efforts.

Through the challenge, Coca-Cola is demonstrating how brands can provide young people with platforms to showcase their talents, engage audiences and earn money from content inspired by the things they love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Kalema Benjamin, popularly known as Zoom Media, from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), the challenge was an opportunity to explore creativity and originality.

“It's really fun and exciting because you have to be creative and unique from the rest of your friends,” he said.

The young content creators emerged as winners of the month-long Essawa Yona Kisoboka Coca-Cola Content Creation Challenge

Timothy Eniau, popularly known as MUBS Bee, said he had initially participated simply to enjoy the campaign experience, only to emerge among the winners.

“What I can say is, I came for the vibe, embraced the challenge and walked away with a win. Essawa Yona Kisoboka is proof that when Coca-Cola says anything is possible, they mean it. Being a winner feels absolutely electric. Big up, Coke!” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The challenge attracted student creators from different universities, encouraging them to produce original content around their English Premier League (EPL) matchday experiences, meals and Coca-Cola moments.

For Britney Melisa from Kampala International University, the opportunity came with an unexpected reward.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity Coca-Cola gave us as young content creators. To be honest, I wasn't expecting to be among the winners. I am really happy and hope to work with Coca-Cola in its upcoming campaigns,” she said.

Nakityo Deborah from Kyambogo University described the experience as inspiring, saying the challenge helped her learn, grow and showcase her creativity.

“Being selected as a winner makes me feel incredibly happy, honoured and motivated to keep pushing my limits. I am truly grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the cash prizes, the challenge offered young people an opportunity to experiment with content creation, develop their skills and gain visibility among audiences beyond their immediate university communities.

Addressing the crowd at Makerere, Barry Otieno, Senior Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola in Uganda, applauded the young creators and encouraged them to remain active and consistent in producing engaging content.

He also urged them to take advantage of the opportunities available through the campaign, including the upcoming November challenge.

The Coca-Cola Content Creation Challenge forms part of the brand’s broader Essawa Yona Kisoboka campaign, which celebrates young people doing the things they love, including football, music, fashion, food and entertainment.

Through the initiative, Coca-Cola is connecting with young consumers in ways that allow them to participate actively in the brand experience rather than simply consume advertising.

The challenge continues to provide opportunities for eligible participants to create content, compete on the campaign leaderboard and win monthly cash rewards based on validated views.