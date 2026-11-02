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Witnesses recount Kapere’s last moments during school visitation

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:53 - 02 November 2026
Kapere addressing parents moments before his collapse
Witnesses have recounted the heartbreaking moment comedian Yokana Mbuuse, known as Kapere, collapsed during a school visitation. Despite desperate attempts to rush him to medical care, the former Amarula Family star passed away.
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Parents have described a desperate effort to save comedian Yokana Mbuuse, popularly known as Kapere, after he collapsed during a school visitation.

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Kapere had joined his wife and other parents at Jolibo Day Care and Junior School to visit their children on November 1, 2026.

One parent said top class pupils were preparing to cut a cake when the comedian dropped to his knees. His wife, who was holding a baby, panicked as those nearby raised the alarm.

“We saw his wife panicking as she held her baby. We all screamed in fear,” the parent recounted.

Parents laid Kapere on a mat. According to the witness, he appeared to be in distress and barely responded.

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The school director, identified only as Hajj Jolibo, approached and asked Kapere’s wife whether he had a pre-existing medical condition.

A vehicle then arrived to take him for treatment.

The parent said they first rushed Kapere to Zam Zam clinic, which could not manage his condition. They then took him to a facility the witness identified as Dr Sseggona’s, where he died.

A neighbour said they knew of no medical condition that would explain his collapse. However, the neighbour claimed Kapere had experienced kidney and breathing problems, including a recurring light cough.

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Kapere rose to fame through Amarula Family, working alongside Allan Mujuni, known as Amooti, and Nicholas Mpiirwe, alias Messe Bontwe. His facial expressions, dancing and physical comedy made him a familiar figure on stage and television.

He also appeared in Robert Kyagulanyi’s Mr Money music video. Beyond entertainment, he supported Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform and pursued political ambitions in Makindye.

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