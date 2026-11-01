FRESHERS BALL: Kadondi suspends Makerere culture minister Edward Mutebi

Makerere University guild president Gracious Kadondi has suspended culture minister Edward Mutebi for 29 days, citing a failure to meet conduct standards as official investigations get underway.

Makerere University guild president Gracious Kadondi has suspended culture minister Edward Mutebi for 29 days, citing a failure to meet the standards expected of his office.

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The suspension bars Mutebi from performing his duties or representing the students’ guild as minister for Culture, Mobilisation and Social Affairs.

In a letter dated November 1, 2026, Kadondi said investigations would guide a final decision on the matter. The letter does not identify the incident or actions that prompted the suspension.

“The basis of this action is the expected standard of conduct required of a guild minister, which Hon. Mutebi Edward has failed to meet,” Kadondi wrote.

Kadondi cited Article 83(1) of the Makerere University Students’ Guild Constitution, 2022, as the basis for her decision. According to the letter, the provision empowers the guild president to suspend a cabinet member.

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She also directed Mutebi to return all official materials in his possession.

“He is hereby directed to immediately return all instruments of power and any other official materials in his possession relating to the said office,” the letter reads.