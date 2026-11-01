Bobi Wine, was among the first prominent figures to mourn him publicly.

Bobi Wine, was among the first prominent figures to mourn him publicly.

'He was with us in Kavule last week': NUP leaders mourn comedian Kapere

Ugandans and political figures, including Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi, are mourning the sudden passing of comedian Yokana Mbuuse, popularly known as Kapere Lufotose, who passed away in Wakiso District.

Ugandans are struggling to come to terms with the sudden passing of popular Ugandan comedian Yokana Mbuuse, better known as Kapere Lufotose, following news of his death on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

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Kapere’s death sent shockwaves through Uganda’s entertainment industry and political circles, with fellow comedians, leaders, fans and friends paying tribute to a man remembered for his humour, resilience and outspoken views.

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, was among the first prominent figures to mourn him publicly.

“A few moments back, I just received the most devastating news regarding the untimely passing of our brother, dear friend and comrade Yokana Mbuuse, fondly called Kapere Lufotose,” Kyagulanyi wrote.

He described Kapere as “a man who made every dark moment light” and someone who loved his country and wished it well.

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Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi also mourned the comedian, saying he had met him only days earlier.

“Just last week, we were with Kapere Lufotose at NUP offices in Kavule. It is so sad to learn that he has passed on. Kitalo nyo dala!” Ssenyonyi said.

Kapere had in recent years become increasingly associated with the opposition, particularly NUP, and had openly spoken about political issues.

The opposition party’s acting president John Baptist Nambeshe termed the deceased as “a gifted comedian whose talent brought smiles, laughter and joy to countless Ugandans.”

“Through his comedy, he did more than entertain. He used humour as a powerful tool to communicate messages of change, hope and social awareness. He reminded us that even in difficult times, laughter can give people strength and a reason to keep believing in a better tomorrow,” he said.

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Kapere Lufotose

He further noted that the comedian carried aspirations of serving his community as a councillor at Makindye Municipality Division.

“As a member of NUP and someone publicly associated with fellow Ugandans seeking change, he demonstrated a desire to contribute to the future of his community and country.

Uganda has lost a talented entertainer, a dreamer and a son of the soil who touched many lives in his own unique way.”

Kapere rose to prominence as a member of Amarula Family, the comedy group that also featured Amooti and Messe Bontwe.

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His exaggerated facial expressions, physical comedy and distinctive stage presence made him one of the group’s most recognisable performers.

One of his early skits, “Lufotose”, became so popular that the name eventually stuck as part of his stage identity.

Kapere also appeared in music videos, including Bobi Wine’s “Mr Money”, in which he played a wealthy man trying to impress a woman with his possessions.

Tributes on Sunday also focused on how he turned personal struggles and public ridicule about his appearance into part of his comedy.

In an earlier interview with Monitor, Kapere said he had learned to embrace his looks because they had opened doors for him in entertainment.

“I am ugly and proud to be so,” he said at the time, adding that his appearance had helped him gain fame, friendships and opportunities.

Fans also remembered him as a performer who could draw laughter even before delivering a punchline.

Kapere subsequently built a career through live comedy, television appearances, skits and music videos.