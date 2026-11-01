Fik Fameica clashes with Makerere Guild President at Freshers Ball

Singer Fik Fameica faced off with Makerere University Guild President Gracious Kadondi during the university’s Freshers Ball

Singer Fik Fameica faced off with Makerere University Guild President Gracious Kadondi during the university’s Freshers Ball

Musician Fik Fameica stood his ground during a tense stage confrontation with Makerere Guild President Gracious Kadondi at the Freshers Ball, demanding she leave so he could finish his set.

Singer Fik Fameica faced off with Makerere University Guild President Gracious Kadondi during the university’s Freshers Ball on Saturday night, briefly disrupting the event as hundreds of students watched.

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The confrontation broke out shortly after Fik had taken to the stage at Impis Rugby Grounds and started his performance.

Kadondi walked onto the stage with her team and took the microphone from the singer.

She was reportedly unhappy that she had not been given a chance to address the students and wanted to speak before Fik continued with his performance.

Several police officers and the singer’s team were seen exchanging on the stage.

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Fik, however, resisted the interruption and demanded that the guild president and her team leave the stage.

“Leave my stage! I have work to do,” he can be heard saying during the tense exchange.

It’s unbelievable that a Makerere University guild president refused Fik Fameica to perform 🙆‍♂️ https://t.co/JSlTxVLX7e — 𝐀.𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬☆ (@IamAmiles) October 31, 2026

The incident lasted several minutes and unsettled the crowd.

Many students responded by chanting Fik Fameica’s name as the disagreement played out on stage.

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Singer Fik Fameica on stage (Galaxy photo)

The singer eventually resumed his performance after the guild president and her team left the stage.

The Makerere University Freshers Ball 2026 took place on October 31 at Impis Rugby Grounds.

The free-entry event was organised with the involvement of Makerere University’s 92nd Students’ Guild and was backed by Coca-Cola under its Essaawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign.

Despite rain during the event, students remained at the venue and performances continued.

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