Jubilee Insurance joins KCCA in national cleaning day drive

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a campaign to improve cleanliness in the city

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a campaign to improve cleanliness in the city

Jubilee Insurance Uganda teamed up with KCCA for the national cleaning day, sweeping Kampala central business district streets and donating sanitation equipment to boost public health initiatives.

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a campaign to improve cleanliness in the city, with company employees and city officials taking part in the national cleaning day exercise.

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The exercise, held on Saturday, October 31, 2026, saw participants sweep streets, collect litter and clear waste from several roads in Kampala's central business district.

Starting from Jubilee Insurance's head offices on Kimathi Avenue, the team cleaned sections of Parliament Avenue, Kampala Road, Nasser Road, Rosebury and Dastur Street.

The company later donated the cleaning equipment used during the exercise to KCCA to support future sanitation activities.

Shaherose Jamal, the director of Jubilee Life and Health Insurance, said the exercise forms part of the company's growing partnership with KCCA.

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"As part of the Jubilee board, we believe that we have to keep our environment clean and safe, and this is why we are here," Jamal said.

"This is what good and responsible citizenship is about."

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a campaign to improve cleanliness in the city

She welcomed the national cleaning day initiative and said Jubilee Insurance intends to participate in more activities aimed at improving the welfare of Kampala residents.

"This is part of the series of partnerships that we are undertaking with KCCA and there's more to come," she said.

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Jamal revealed that the company had already held discussions with Kampala Central mayor Salim Uhuru and Kampala minister Minsa Jubilee Insurance Uganda chief executive officer Eugine Mutekhele said the company decided to participate because cleanliness is closely linked to public health.

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a campaign to improve cleanliness in the city

He noted that Kampala's appearance influences how visitors perceive Uganda.

"Kampala is a very beautiful city which unfortunately you don't get to see when it is littered," Mutekhele said.

"When you are a visitor, Kampala gives you your first impression of Uganda. If the first thing you see are flies and dirt and litter, this is what you will think of Uganda."

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Jubilee Insurance Uganda has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a campaign to improve cleanliness in the city

He acknowledged that a single cleaning exercise cannot solve the city's sanitation challenges but said regular participation could make a difference.

"What we did today is just a tiny speck in the effort of cleaning up Kampala," he said.

Mutekhele warned that poor waste management contributes to blocked drainage channels, flooding and the spread of diseases.

He said the company would continue promoting preventive healthcare by encouraging communities to maintain clean surroundings.

"Although we are in the business of health, we believe that preventive care is better than curative," he said.

KCCA officials welcomed Jubilee Insurance's participation, saying private sector support is essential to expanding the national cleaning day initiative.

Eliazar Balwaine, the executive secretary for finance and administration at KCCA Kampala Central, said the exercise has not yet attracted the level of public participation authorities had hoped for.

Jubilee Insurance Uganda has joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a campaign to improve cleanliness in the city

"The government set aside this initiative, but since it is new, it has not picked up well and that is why we are grateful for partners like Jubilee who are coming on board to energise this initiative," Balwaine said.

He explained that some communities are willing to participate but lack the necessary cleaning tools.

"We have communities who are ready to take part but do not have what to use," he said.

Balwaine announced plans to invite Jubilee Insurance representatives to the next council meeting to explore further partnerships.

Sheila Komugisha, the KCCA woman councillor representing Kamwokya and Kololo, who also serves as the city's minister for gender, education and sports, said the exercise would help raise awareness about the importance of proper sanitation.

"Many of our people are falling sick with preventable diseases simply because they are not taking good care of their environment," Komugisha said.

"This is why such initiatives are very important. We thank Jubilee. I hope that we can continue to walk this journey together."

The cleaning exercise comes as Jubilee Insurance strengthens its cooperation with KCCA in areas including education, children's healthcare and environmental conservation.

Earlier in the week, the company donated scholastic materials to Primary Seven candidates at East Kololo Primary School and Shimoni Demonstration School.

It also announced plans to organise medical camps for vulnerable children and young people in partnership with Aga Khan University.